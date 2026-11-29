Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, Coventry, forbidden planet, reading

The Latest News On Forbidden Planet In Reading And Coventry

The Latest News on Forbidden Planet comic book stores in Reading and Coventry

Article Summary Forbidden Planet Reading’s opening has been delayed by outstanding property issues at Queen’s Walk, pending legal resolution.

An official statement says Forbidden Planet Reading still plans to open as soon as the pre-existing site problems are fixed.

Forbidden Planet Coventry has closed until further notice, with updates promised on social media and enquiries directed online.

The Coventry closure was caused by leaking water affecting electronics, while Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales continue.

Earlier this year, I reported on the opening of a new Forbidden Planet comic book store in Reading, England. It even made the local papers. However, a few months after its planned opening date… it hasn't. And quite a few folk on Reddit are wondering why. Well, I was in the pub with some Forbidden Planet folk at the weekend, and I got an answer. And now I have an official statement. That's how things work…

"To all our fellow pop culture fans! Due to some outstanding property issues that pre-date our arrival at Queen's Walk, the launch of our Forbidden Planet Reading store has been delayed. Our legal team is currently resolving these issues and we're really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming you all as soon as we can!"

They've also just had to close their Coventry store as well.

"Forbidden Planet Coventry will be closed until further notice. We will update on socials when we have more information. Thanks for your patience, and any enquiries please head to forbiddenplanet.com"

The answer to this one? Leaking water and electronics, not a great mix… it never rains, but it pours. But that shouldn't affect their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this weekend…

The first Forbidden Planet, founded by Nick Landau, Mike Lake, and Mike Luckman, began life in 1978 as a small store on Denmark Street, cheek by jowl with the Sex Pistols' location, before opening a second store and then relocating to larger premises. The original partners then partnered with Jim Hamilton and Kenny Penman to open other stores across the country, expanding Forbidden Planet and making it the first proper British chain of comic book stores. In 1992 and 1993, the original chain split into two firms, known as Forbidden Planet and Forbidden Planet Scotland, later renamed Forbidden Planet International.

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