Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: 5g, absolute, Absolute Crisis, future state, Legion Of Super Heroes

The Legion Of Super-Heroes, New 52, Absolute & 5G? SuperSpoilers…

The Legion Of Super-Heroes, New 52, Absolute and 5G? Superman Year One Thousand Annual Spoilers...

Article Summary Superman Annual Year One Thousand reveals Superman racing through time to heal a future shattered by Darkseid.

Legion Of Super-Heroes history expands as Superman restores lost futures, from Rebirth echoes to 5G possibilities.

The story links Flashpoint, the New 52, Future State and the Absolute Universe into one sweeping Legion mystery.

Even more spoilers, spoilers, spoilers for the Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri out tomorrow from DC Comics. Even if the conclusion of the cliffhanger was published last week in Action Comics #1100. As Superman goes racing through time to fix it all.

Kamandi, whose world had been under Brainiac's control, who freed the Justice Legion, fought Brainiac One Million, returned with the Justice League and rebuilt Checkmate. Has he now been restored to the Tiger People?

As Superman plays the role that Flash once played in Flashpoint that created the New 52, along with a certain cosmic being…

And even the Future State world of 5G that never was, and the birth of the Absolute Universe, stitch by stitch…

That's the thing, removing the impact of Darkseid's Absolute Legion means, well…

… removing the Absolute Legion. Choosing a future, deleting the lives of those who had already lived along another choice.

Yes, he will have to face that. And he does so. But what of the Absolute Legion? Superman does what he does best. In the words of Doctor Who, "just this once, everybody lives!"

Or at least have the potential to live. Just as DC Rebirth brought back all the hidden histories of the DC Universe, this Superman Year One Thousand Annual brings back their futures as well…

All the Legions, everywhere, everywhen, all at once. But might there have been another change that goes right to the core of the new Legion Of Super-Heroes? After all, there is still an Absolute Crisis to come… Superman Annual Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow. And then it#s all about the Legion… all of them.

SUPERMAN ANNUAL YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Yasmine Putri (CA) Eddy Barrows

SUPERMAN AT THE END OF TIME! At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion–leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake–including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! $5.99 7/29/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!