Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, emma frost, hellfire gala, Hellfire Murder, krakoa, namor, NYX. Krakoa, Psylocke, Ransom, Temper

The Lust And Love Of Tomorrow's X-Men: The Hellfire Murder (Spoilers)

The Lust And Love Of Tomorrow's X-Men: The Hellfire Murder from Marvel Comics...

Article Summary X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1 mixes a shocking mutant murder mystery with simmering Hellfire Gala romance and betrayal.

Cyclops and Psylocke share a charged dance, raising questions about Scott, Kwannon, Betsy Braddock and Emma Frost.

Emma Frost finds her own temptation with Namor, as old attraction and sharp ambition reignite at the Hellfire Club.

Beyond the murder, Temper and Ransom hint at a warmer X-Men relationship amid masks, lust and deadly gala secrets.

There's a murder! Everyone loves a murder! Well, apart from the person being murdered, their family and friends (probably) and whoever it is who has to clean it all up. Tomorrow sees the publication of X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Erica Schultz, Aaron Kuder, Cory Smith, Federica Mancin, Joelle Jones, Luciano Vecchio and Tony Daniel, though it's already out digitally, I see. Oh, ooh, yup, okay, that's certainly a murder, oh, and there's more… and that… and who… and oh! Oh, just read it. But there's also a bit of the old ooohhh… as everyone in gala costume, does make for a little Eyes Wide Shut, a phrase no one should be more familiar with than Scott Summers, Cyclops.

Scott Summers and Psylocke. Well, it has been some time coming…

Except, of course, that was Betsy Braddock. Psyclocke. It's the same body, but it's Kwannon back inside there again. Does that matter to Scott? Was it always physical? And Betsy? Last seen, she was with Rachel…

…you know, Scott Summer's daughter. No issue there then. Cable, watch out. But back at the Hellfire Club? Where Cyclops is dancing with Psylocke while mentioning Emma Frost's name?

And Psylocke is mentioning her current bloke as well. Who isn't here, tonight. Well, all sorts of people wouldn't approve…

So where is Emma Frost when all this is going on? She has her own distraction.

Emma Frost and Namor The Sub-Mariner. Obviously, they are perfect for each other.

And it comes down to one thing.

I was going to say both being utter sociopaths, but lust does just as well, I suppose. It does seem to keep happening…

Talking of which, there's another slightly healthier relationship going down under the masks…

Though it's a low bar. Instead, maybe it's time for Idie Okonkwo, Temper, to reconnect with Valentin Correa, Ransom.

That's all we had seen, back in X-Men #9, but it was enough, it seems…

Even with the masks on… as we know from Watchmen, maybe better with the masks on…

You don't think a certain murder will put them off, do you? Surely not… X-Men: The Hellfire Murder by Saladin Ahmed, Erica Schultz, Aaron Kuder, Cory Smith, Federica Mancin, Joelle Jones, Luciano Vecchio and Tony Daniel is published this week by Marvel Comics.

X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Erica Schultz, Aaron Kuder, Cory Smith, Federica Mancin, Joelle Jones, Luciano Vecchio, Tony Daniel

HOMICIDE AT THE HELLFIRE GALA! When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by SEBASTIAN SHAW, it falls to WOLVERINE and JUBILEE to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet…

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