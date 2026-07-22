Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fandom, IGN, pan's labyrinth, sdcc
The Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List – Final Draft
The Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List - Final Draft... including all manner of Invite Only listings as well
Article Summary
- San Diego Comic-Con Party List final draft rounds up the biggest Wednesday-to-Sunday SDCC 2026 parties and nightlife.
- Find public events, ticketed after-parties, cosplay meetups, trivia nights, concerts, signings, and fan mixers.
- Highlights include Paramount+ The Lodge, Fandom Party, Funko Fundays, Eisner festivities, and Adult Swim on the Green.
- Invite-only industry gatherings sit alongside fan-friendly San Diego Comic-Con parties, pop-ups, lounges, and bar crawls.
San Diego Comic-Con has begun. and we have our final draft of the Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Reddit, Threads, Instagram, Sidequesting, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego during the show after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates in the morning, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…
San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July
- Welcome to SDCC 2026: Unofficial Comic Creators Lunch, Invite Only
- Kickstarter Party – Invite Only
-
McFarlane Toys Party – Invite Only
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. 5-9 pm. Visitors can shop exclusive covers and meet creators, including Tini Howard, Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Rob Guillory, Tim Seeley, Christian Ward, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Olivia Dufault, Joe Eisma, and more, while shopping convention-exclusive comics and collected editions. The Pavilion will also host the debut of Airwalker, Ignition Press' first original graphic novel based on a concept by Stan Lee and brought to life by Jeremy Haun and Danny Luckert. Fans can also try their luck at the Pavilion's gachapon machine, which will offer prizes ranging from comic book ashcans to rare golden tickets redeemable for original commissioned sketches by select Ignition Press creators. Additional partnership activations will be announced closer to the show.
- Paramount+ The Lodge, Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave. 6-10pm. U.S.S. Port Galley from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Republic City Marketplace from Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, and South Park. Themed food and drinks, hands-on games and activities, exclusive photo ops, customise exclusive swag, laser-engraved luggage tags and custom-patched pennants at the Paramount+ Swag Counter.
- Book Swap Social. Books & Boba, 9:30-12:30am, Then Bon Cha, 330 G Street. Bring a book (or a few), swap it for something new, and spend the evening chatting with other book lovers. Attendees are even encouraged to wrap their books as "blind dates" for a little extra mystery.
- MTG: Modern Horizons 3 Draft – SDCC Special Event, Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Avenue, 6pm. Breaking open a sealed box of Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons 3 for an 8 player draft of 3 rounds, Best-of-One. Entry is strictly limited to 8 participants. Entry is $31.99 which includes 3 packs to draft.
- Foodies + New Friends: San Diego | Anime Edition, TBA
- Comic Con Themed Trivia, SD TapRoom, 7-9pm
- Ready Party One, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1:30 am, Flux Capacitors and Smashing 90s performing, $30 to $75.
- FiLAm Creator Mini-Con, Pizza Kaiju, 1985 National Avenue, Suite 115, 4-10pm. Free
The FilAm CreatorCon's mission is to spotlight the vibrant tapestry of Filipino American pop culture and celebrate the diverse creative voices in comic books, literature, film-making, and all creative art forms.
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- Up Close: A Conversation with Brad Bird & Michael Giacchino, UC San Diego Artpower, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln, La Jolla, $65 for adults, or $35 for ages 2-18.
- Doug Loves Movies San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Podcast recording, American Comedy Club, 818 B 6th Ave 8pm., $24
- Addams Family Cosplay Meetup, Army of Addams, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 6pm
San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July
- PSA Comics Grading Party Nolen Rooftop 10 pm-1 am, Invite Only. PSA variant covers of Absolute Batman will be distributed toi all guests.
- Super Troopers 3 After Party, Hasta Manana, 310 5th Avenue, 9 pm -late, Invite Only
- Slave Labor Graphics 40th Anniversary After Party, East Village Brewing Party, 201 Park Blv, STE 101, 8-10 pm
With Dan Vado and friends, All Welcome
- The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Annual Welcome Party, Sponsored by Mad Cave and Ignition Press, Westgate Hotel 8 pm-1 am.
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm. See previous listings
- Her Universe Fashion Show, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 6 pm. Hosted by Ashley Eckstein and presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, a selection of designers showcasing one-of-a-kind DC-inspired creations for a $2,000 cash prize.
- Lunar Distribution Comic Book Retailer Meet-And-Greet, The Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, free to two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer-exclusive covers as well.
- Hugglemania X, The Landing Bar at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 9 pm til late. Titan Comics/Forbidden Planet COO Andrew Sumner and Hot Topic legend Metal Joe Enriquez created Hugglemania, the annual and infamous licensing/comics/retail social back in 2014. With its brief pandemic hiatus firmly in the rear view mirror, Hugglemania is blowing the bloody doors off for its tenth emotionally supercharged edition, following the Her Universe fashion show and the Lunar meet-and-greet. Sumner & Enriquez promise the usual kaleidoscopic cocktail of eyebrow-raising industry gossip, full-strength speed-drinking & back-slapping good fellowship – this time, dialled up to 11. Invite Only.
- Comic-Con Weekend Kick-Off Party, Pecs Bar, 2046 University Ave, 8 pm-Midnight,No cover, 21 and over; Cosplay encouraged; Win comics swag; Drink specials. Raising money for Prism Comics
- Black Girl Nerds Meetup. The Pool Club at the Hilton Bayfront, 5-8 pm. Black Girl Nerds is teaming up with Nerd Initiative and special guests from the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Fans can mix, mingle, network, and geek out over comics, gaming, TV, film, and all things fandom, with giveaways and a few special guests expected to stop by. RSVP to attend.
- Taking Back Thursday Emo Night, Coin-Op Gaslamp, 789 Sixth Ave. $5 shots, $2 cheese pizza slices, and $3 pepperoni slices, with specials running throughout the night.
- Club01 Beach Goth Night, Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Avenue, 9pm-1am
BEACH GOTH NIGHT is a touring dance party experience centered around goth music, goth aesthetics and community juxtaposed with California rooted subcultures. The event features a rave-like DJ atmosphere with blending classic goth, dark wave and alternative hits.
- LGNDRY Presents: Comic Con Rooftop Happy Hour @ Andaz Rooftop by Hyatt, 600 F Street, 4-10pm
Cocktails, live music, skyline views, and happy hour vibes.
- Duck Money Productions 4th Annual Comic-Con Trivia Night, Church by Lost Abbey Brewery, 1313 J St, 7pm. Rrivia, a costume contest, prizes from their sponsor, The Perfect Jean and a $250 gift card for the first place
- Dark Moon Blood Night with Enhypen, House of Blues. 1055 5th Avenue, 7-10pm. HYBE is bringing the world of ENHYPEN's "DARK MOON" to San Diego Comic-Con with "DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT", an after-hours event inspired by the group's vampire-themed universe.
- Comic Art Summit, Harbor Club, 100 E Harbor Dr 6pm-10pm $100
Presented by Hell Destroyer Comics & More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics & Heritage Auctions, Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon, and Dan Quintana. First 80 attendees will receive a gift bag featuring a signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and other surprises.
- Fandom Party 2026, Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, 7pm-11pm. Presented by Xbox's Halo: Campaign Evolved, attendees will be treated to a performance by The Coverups, the cover band fronted by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Halo: Campaign Evolved dedicated gaming area, complete with a themed photo opportunity. -196 Freeze Point experience from Suntory Global Spirits, inspired by Japanese convenience store culture and featuring fruit-forward vodka seltzers, as well as exclusive merchandise from Z2 Comics tied to the upcoming graphic novel and film …And Out Comes the Wolf.
- Isla Monstro Pardy Harder 2026 After Party, Madhouse Comedy Club, 801 Fourth Ave, 9pm-Midnight. Giveaways, special guests themed drinks and a chance to hang with the Isla Monstro cast and crew. No Comic-Con badge is required.
- Dog Friendly Cosplay Party, Pure Pawsh, 4045 30th Street, 6.30pm on
- False Idol x Geeki Tiki Event, 675 West Beech Street, 7-9pm/9.30-1pm. Whistle Pig Whiskey and Planteray Rum. Beeline Creative will also be raffling off exclusive 10th anniversary merchandise throughout the event, and Geeki Tiki will be raffling off limited edition mugs.
- Disney Lorcana Attack of the Vine Pre-Release at Bards & Cards, 936 Fifth Ave, 6pm, hosting a Disney Lorcana "Attack of the Vine" This is your chance to play the set before it hits shelves. Lorcana's thirteenth set has a problem, and it's a big, leafy one. Attack of the Vine! turns a creeping plant menace loose on the realm — and brings Monsters, Inc., Up, and Turning Red into the game for the first time.
- Con Rangers Meetup, TBA Gaslamp, near the Omni and Petco park, 7-10pm.
- XLE Party Plus Ultra, Parq, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1.30am. Anime-themed celebration with anime cover band Isekai Stage performing openings and anthems before DJ Chuck None, DJ Overkill, and Kahn Artest. Cosplay, themed activations, photo opportunities, a sponsor sample station by Chery Coke, and more.
- Mighty Jaxx Mighty Mic Drop 2026, Gingers in the Gaslamp District, 600 Fifth Ave. Premium collectibles company Mighty Jaxx is turning up the volume for its first-ever San Diego Comic-Con party.The event promises karaoke battles, games and activities, cocktails, and light bites, along with an exclusive goodie bag for every attendee. The swag haul includes an exclusive SDCC t-shirt, a skate deck, and additional surprises.
- FiLAm Creator Mini-Con, Pizza Kaiju, 1985 National Avenue, Suite 115, 4-10pm. Free
The FilAm CreatorCon's missions is to spotlight the vibrant tapestry of Filipino American pop culture and celebrate the diverse creative voices in comic books, literature, film-making, and all creative art forms.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 1-10pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. Night of New, featuring an exclusive content screening. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Mark Ellis & Jenn Sterger: Pop Culture Comedy, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- 9th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, 8pm, $30. A night of storytelling, art, and innovation. Explore the worlds imagined by Black creators, meet visionary artists, and immerse yourself in the future we co-create together
- Sketch & Scratch, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street with pop-ups, artist events, and community mixers. Free, 7pm-Midnight
- The Alliance Authentic Pop-Up, Hard Rock Hotel. 207 Fifth Ave, Noon-8pm. Vinyl records and collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots, laim and register a free Handmade by Robots figure.
- Doctor Who Quiz Night, hosted by Sandro Monetti, Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St, 7pm-9pm
- Indigi-Con 2026, celebration of Indigenous comics, art, and storytelling, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street 3-9pm,
- Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, 8pm, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. Music from Knights of Unicron, with Stan Bush, Vince DiCola, Britta Phillips, and Cold Slither, 7pm, $53.50
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- San Diego Twisted Trivia, Pali Wine Co. 2130 India Street, 7-9pm
San Diego Friday, 24th of July
- Rocketship Entertainment Private Party, 8pm, Invite Only.
- Pre-Eisner Awards ComicsPRO Blue Carpet Event, 6pm, Invite Only.
- Eisner Awards 7pm, Hilton Bayfront
- Eisner After Party, 10.30pm-late, Indigo Ballroom foyer/terrace
- Marvel Comics Creators Shindig, Invite Only
- CGC/Shortbox Party, PunchBowl Social, Invite Only
- Star Fleet Command Party, Invite Only
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm. See previous listings
- IGN SDCC 2026 Party, Hard Rock Hotel, Invite Only. Photo ops, live DJ, and themed drinks. This is an exclusive event for invited industry guests as well as a select number of ticket holders.
- Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Party. PARQ, 615 Broadway, 7pm-late: Transforming into the mystical realm of Pan's Labrinth, fans can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film at PARQ with a happy hour, special screening of the film and an exclusive live DJ set from producer and DJ Flying Lotus.
- 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Screening. Balboa Theatre. 868 Fourth Avenue, 6-9pm. Paramount+ will be hosting a free screening of the first two episodes of Season 4 of Strange New Worlds,
- Comics En La Calle, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 10pm-2am. The late-night celebration brings together comics, cosplay, music, and fans for an evening downtown.
- False Idol x Geeki Tiki Event, 675 West Beech Street, 7-9pm/9.30-1pm. Whistle Pig Whiskey and Planteray Rum. Beeline Creative will also be raffling off exclusive 10th anniversary merchandise throughout the event, and Geeki Tiki will be raffling off limited edition mugs.
- Annual Ghostbusters Cosplay Meetup After Party. Werewolf. 627 Fourth Ave, 7pm.
- The Remix Ice Cream Social, Ghirardelli San Diego. 643 Fifth Ave, 6-8pm. Mixie Cartoon Mixer is once again teaming up with the Residuals Screenwriting Community for their annual Remix SDCC Ice Cream Social. Fans, creators, writers, animators, and cartoon lovers are all invited to cool off with a sweet treat while chatting all things animation, comics, and pop culture.
- Ultimate Nerd Party: Comic Con Edition, Star Bar, 423 E Street, 6pm. Alternative Style of Nerd Culture event, meant for fans of all Fandoms to enjoy a different kind of party environment.
- The Alliance Authentic Pop-Up, Hard Rock Hotel. 207 Fifth Ave, Noon-8pm. Vinyl records and collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots, laim and register a free Handmade by Robots figure.
- My Little Mochi: Maids Are Magic Pop-Up, Tito Rick's Garage , 2918 Imperial Ave, 5-9pm Themed food and drinks, live performances from the cafe's maids and butlers, and plenty of opportunities to meet fellow pony enthusiasts. The event will also feature trading for the new My Little Pony trading card game from KAYOU.
- MAVERiC Studio Night Market & Dice Goblins, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street, 5-11.30pm. The 2026 Night Market showcase features the premiere of the studio's first original cinematic short, "Dice Goblins." The Alumni Arcade returns with community-led "Tavern of Tables" to transform UC San Diego Park & Market into a massive table top and immersive gaming hub. Premiere of Dice Goblins & Director's Panel, Dragon City Chronicles Actual Play in Guggenheim, Dragon City Dancehall.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 1-10pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. Live table reads with Rick and Morty President Curtis. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Riftbound: Vendetta Pre-Rift Event at Bards & Cards, 936 Fifth Ave, 6pm. Vendetta prerelease run with Pre-Rift Sealed: Blood Brothers. Every player gets a Pre-Rift Kit, which includes a mini-preconstructed deck built around one of six Vendetta Champion Legends, plus five Vendetta booster packs to crack open and build around your assigned champion. Three rounds, best of one, pack per win.
- Toy Tubers Unite @ Nite! by Mondo, East Village Tavern + Bowl 930 Market Street 8-10pm. Toy-focused YouTubers and toy makers for a night of food, drinks, and conversation. Product showcases from toy companies, enjoy an open bar and food, $108.55
- TOKiMONSTA, Nova, 454 Sixth Ave, 10pm-2am $10, LA-based DJ
- Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzhouse with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Comics On With Jay & Silent Bob with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Witty Titties Takes Comic-Con with Genesis Sol and Jenn Sterger, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- Fictional Roast: Super Mario Bros, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 709 Sixth Avenue 3rd Floor with Jenn Sterger, Anyi Malik, Eddie Furth, Ryan Pigg and more. $28.52,
- Funko Fundays: Quest for the Grail, Gallagher Square at Petco Park, 840 K St, San Diego, 7pm, $236.26
- Strange & Supernatural Soiree, The Gaslamp Museum, Davis Horton-House, 410 Island Ave, 6-9pm, $30
- Meet And Greet/Signing, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 8pm-Midnight
- Mosh Eisley 2026, Star Wars-themed emo/punk party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $62
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
San Diego Saturday, 25th of July
- Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10pm, Free entry to First Customer Pin
- Blunt Objects Party for Jay And Silent Bob's Joint Venture with Nitrate Games/Sassy Chap Games, Invite Only
- Losophe Day Drinking Event, Invite Only
- DC Comic Creators Shindig, Invite Only
- Masquerade, Ballroom 20, 8:30pm. Overflow seating is available and large projection screens in the Sails Pavilion.
- Comic-Con Yacht Party. Chere Amie. Point Loma Sportfishing. 403 Scott Street 10pm – 12:30am. Dance floor, bar, specialty DC and Marvel cocktails.
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm.
- Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Organic Intelligence Afterparty, Good Night John Boy, 401 G Street, 7pm-11pm, cast and crew with meet and greets, "killer" cosplay, exclusive giveaways, DJs, and dancing. Specialty themed cocktails and bites.
- Corpse Tour @ Now or Never Comics, 1055 F Street, Exquisite Corpses and Rascal Randy signing, 7:30pm-10pm, with James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Tyler Boss, and Christian War. VIP tickets are $25, and include a Q&A with the creators, three signing items, and a Now or Never store-exclusive Rascal Randy #1 variant by Guillaume Martinez. Signing-only tickets are $5 from 9pm after the Q&A, up to three signed items.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn, 1 Park Blvd, 1-10 pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. "Adult Swim Through the Years," including a cosplay dance party and a live animation set by Afuchs Twin. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Paddle Boarding Comic Con Themed Edition, Ski Beach, Mission Bay, 6pm
Join Paddle Boarding SD for one of our most anticipated events of the summer as superheroes, villains, pirates, wizards, space explorers, sci-fi legends, fantasy adventurers, and original creations take over Mission Bay for a sunset paddle unlike anything else in San Diego.
- Cosplay Corner at PARQ, Parq, 615 Broadway, 10pm-2am
- Diary of a Man Child with Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Hollywood Babble On with Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Mixer With Guests, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 7pm-Midnight
- SDCC Block Party: Rock the Block with Thrilljoy, InterContinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 6pm-11pm. $165
- Virtual Riot, German DJ spinning, Nova, 454 Sixth Ave, 10pm, $10
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- The Sandlot & Q&A with Patrick Renna, Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, with Hamilton "Ham" Porter actor Patrick Renna, 7pm, $50–$93
- The Alliance Authentic Pop-Up, Hard Rock Hotel. 207 Fifth Ave, Noon-8pm. Vinyl records and collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots, laim and register a free Handmade by Robots figure.
- Virtual Cantina Meet-Up, Ace Porter Bar, Omni Hotel, 675 L St, 7pm.
- One More Time Presents Comic Tron – Comic Con After Party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $20
- San Diego Anime Rave, Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 9pm, $27.60,
- Turtles by the Beach, Comics & Cocktails, signing with Turtles creators, Ben Bishop, Ciro Nieli, Tom Waltz, 3-8pm, Free
- The Toy Paige Mezco Fan Meet Up, Punch Bowl Social, 1485 E St, 9pm-2am
San Diego Sunday, 26th of July
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-6 pm. See previous listings
- SDCC 2026 Dead Dog Party, Invite Only
- Ryan Archuleta & Nate Donovan's Comic-Con Comedy Costume Contest. National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 701 Fifth Avenue 3rd Floor, 5.30-7pm, Join comedians Ryan Archuleta and Nate Donovon for a comedy show and costume contest, which will feature prizes and giveaways. Not cosplaying? No problem, you're still welcome to attend.$14.64
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 11am-4pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes.
- The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Christmas in July, 6:30–9:30pm, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 4th Ave, $95
- The Alliance Authentic Pop-Up, Hard Rock Hotel. 207 Fifth Ave, Noon-8pm. Vinyl records and collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots, laim and register a free Handmade by Robots figure.
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit.