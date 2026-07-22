Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fandom, IGN, pan's labyrinth, sdcc

The Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List – Final Draft

The Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List - Final Draft... including all manner of Invite Only listings as well

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con Party List final draft rounds up the biggest Wednesday-to-Sunday SDCC 2026 parties and nightlife.

Find public events, ticketed after-parties, cosplay meetups, trivia nights, concerts, signings, and fan mixers.

Highlights include Paramount+ The Lodge, Fandom Party, Funko Fundays, Eisner festivities, and Adult Swim on the Green.

Invite-only industry gatherings sit alongside fan-friendly San Diego Comic-Con parties, pop-ups, lounges, and bar crawls.

San Diego Comic-Con has begun. and we have our final draft of the Massive Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Reddit, Threads, Instagram, Sidequesting, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego during the show after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates in the morning, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…

San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July

San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July

San Diego Friday, 24th of July

San Diego Saturday, 25th of July

San Diego Sunday, 26th of July

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