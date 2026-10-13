Posted in: Comics | Tagged: LA Comic Con, The Bride Wore Black, The Matsuya Brothers

The Matsuya Brothers' The Bride Wore Black #1 Debuts At LA Comic Con

The Matsuya Brothers' The Bride Wore Black #1 debuts at LA Comic Con at the end of the month

Article Summary The Matsuya Brothers' The Bride Wore Black #1 debuts October 30 at LA Comic Con as a 44-page original one-shot.

Set in 1920s Santa Ana near Día de los Muertos, The Bride Wore Black explores love, envy and generational trauma.

Inspired by La Pascualita, The Bride Wore Black reimagines the chilling bridal legend through a Southern California lens.

Matsuya Creative will also bring Midnight Massacre, signings and a limited-edition enamel pin to LA Comic Con.

Independent comics studio Matsuya Creative, run by brothers John Matsuya and Ben Matsuya out of Orange County, California, is set to debut its new original one-shot The Bride Wore Black at LA Comic Con later this month. The 44-page comic launches on the 30th of October at the Los Angeles Convention Center, complete with a limited-edition La Calavera Catrina Halloween enamel pin. The brothers will then appear at the OC Book Fair in Old Town Tustin on the 14th of November. Described as an urban fable of love, envy and generational trauma, the story is set in 1920s Santa Ana during the days around Día de los Muertos and draws inspiration from the Mexican legend of La Pascualita — the bridal-shop mannequin in Chihuahua long rumoured to be the preserved body of the shop owner's daughter who died on her wedding day.

Have you heard the legend of the Bride Who Wore Black? Two childhood best friends, one born to a rich woman and one born to a poor woman, grow up together in 1920's California. The poor woman spends her life crafting a beautiful wedding dress from scraps at the shop she works at as a gift for her daughter's wedding day. But the dress is so beautiful, it draws covetous eyes and murderous intentions. The Matsuya Brothers sew their twisted tale (inspired by the Legend of Pascualita) of love, envy, and heartbreak in Orange County's cultural heart beat: Santa Ana, right around Día de los Muertos. So come join us and discover an urban fable of family and generational trauma in an original 44-page one shot comic… the Bride Wore Black!

John Matsuya said of the project: "We grew up on urban legends and spooky stories. La Pascualita is one of those stories that you can't shake. We wanted to bring that feeling home to Southern California which has its own history, community and ghosts. Of course, we live in the shadow of Disneyland, and Walt Disney's original fairy tale stories, so there is a lot of opportunity to bring our voice to the legend and put our spin on it."

Matsuya Creative's previous release was the 160-page graphic novel Midnight Massacre, a 12-year passion project now in its second printing. Both books will be available at the two upcoming shows, along with signings.

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