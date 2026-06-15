Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder, spoilers

The Moment That Batman Meets Joker In Absolute Batman #21 (Spoilers)

The Moment That Batman Meets Joker in Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 delivers the long-teased first meeting between Bruce Wayne and Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta reveal Bruce confronting Jokerl.

The issue reshapes Batman and Joker’s origin dynamic, setting up major fallout for Absolute Batman #22 and #23.

We knew it was coming. Scott Snyder has talked about it at comic book conventions. And even posted art from it. Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is out this week. Previously, Bleeding Cool had reported Scott Snyder regarding Absolute Batman #21, "in which Jack Grimm meets Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Joker meets the Absolute Batman, high up in the city along a stray girder…" Scott Snyder posted the following tease: "I love moments like these by Nick and Frank and so much. From Absolute Batman 21 – out next week". When challenged by a reader, saying, "As an engineer, Bruce should be pummeling the contractor for his own OSHA violation of not being tied off to prevent falling incidents," Scott replied, "Yes, he's not thinking straight right now – not suicidal, just lost in the maze built by Scarecrow"

And so it appears. Time for a big Spoiler Image… so you will have nobody to blame but yourself if you go further. If you share further, please keep a spoiler warning.

And Bruce Wayne goes from a passive pause to quite a strong reaction, amping up the manga look for Absolute Batman, as well as giving us an idea that Jack Grimm's strength, despite his slim frame, is reflective of his Absolute Joker dragon form…

And we get more confirmation of the idea that Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, was responsible for Bruce Wayne becoming the Absolute Batman… as a joke. But it may have grown further than that.

This is not The Killing Joke, this is The Living Joke… and also rather reminiscent of the first Tim Burton Batman movie, with The Joker responsible for Batman and asking, "Do you dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?" But this is out in the midday sun. And Jack Grimm?

He chooses this moment to show Bruce his real face…. high up above Gotham…

Absolute Joker masks for Hallowe'en, anyone? Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published on Wednesday, the 18th of June.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026

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