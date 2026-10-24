Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, mcm

The Morning After An Open Bar The Night Before At MCM London Comic Con

The Morning After An Open Bar The Night Before At MCM London Comic Con... from those who made it back at least

On the way to MCM London Comic Con with a heavy head… because last night ReedPOP had an "Industry Mixer" open bar at the Waterfront on the side of London ExCel. And British comic conventions haven't had an open bar for a long time, and the word started to spread amongst comic creators, retailers, publishers and the like, with representatives from DC, Image, Dark Horse, Forbidden Planet, Diamond UK making their way around the building, following the Thames towards the sound of clinking glasses. It's partially David Baillie's fault, who put the word out as he arrived to find himself the only comics person there, and also to be a bit for shouting out at the Diamond UK Retailer meeting held in the Capital Suites of the ExCel that there was an open bar… and here's the TikTok proof.

…anyway, that's why I am arriving late at the show on the Saturday on the Elizabeth line with some very entertaining cosplayers. Be gentle, MCM, please be gentle….

MCM London Comic Con is the UK's largest pop culture convention, held twice a year at ExCeL London in the Royal Docks.

It began in 2002 as the London Movies, Comics, and Media Expo, founded by Paul Miley and Bryan Cooney, expanded from one or two days to the current three-day format and grew into one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK. It moved from one hall to taking over the whole ExCeL Centre, before being bought by Reed and added to their collection of shows, including NYCC and ECCC.

UPDATE: Okay, still a way to get through…

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