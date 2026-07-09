Posted in: Comics | Tagged: moulin rouge, rocketship

The Moulin Rouge To Become A Line Of Comics, Manga And Board Games

The Moulin Rouge to become a line of comics, manga and table-top board games from Rocketship Entertainment

Rocketship Entertainment just announced that they'll be partnering with Moulin Rouge to publish new graphic novels, table-top games, and manga set in a world featuring and inspired by the Parisian restaurant and entertainment chain. I mean, hey, why not? Maybe they'll cross over with Judge Dredd, too.

Founded in 1889 during the Belle Époque era, the Moulin Rouge became famous as the birthplace of the cancan dance and became a symbol of Parisian celebration, creativity, and artistic audacity. Today, its revue continues to entertain tourists (although no Parisienne would be seen dead in there) while the Moulin Rouge brand has been licensed for other creative collaborations and cultural projects. So why not comics and board games? Especially given how much the French love bande dessinee. Creative teams for the graphic novels and manga, as well as details for the tabletop games, will be announced at a later date. Rocketship is distributed worldwide by Simon & Schuster for the book market, Lunar Distribution for the direct market, and PSI for mass market and hobby gaming.

"The Moulin Rouge isn't just a venue. It's a cultural touchstone immersed in glamour, spectacle, and the intoxicating magic of beauty and artistry. That kind of iconic allure is exactly what makes for extraordinary storytelling and gameplay. We couldn't be more excited to explore every glittering stage, dazzling costume, and unforgettable performance its world can inspire." – Rocketship Entertainment CEO and Publisher Tom Akel

"Storytelling has always been part of what makes Moulin Rouge so inspiring. Every night on stage, we bring stories and emotions to life for audiences from around the world. With Rocketship Entertainment, we're excited to see our universe interpreted in a completely new way through graphic novels, manga and games, and to discover the original stories it will inspire." – Eloïse Daire, Director of Development and Partnerships for the Moulin Rouge.

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