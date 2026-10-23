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The Next Black Mirror Graphic Novel Announced At MCM As "White Bear"

The next Black Mirror graphic novel has been announced at MCM London Comic Con as "White Bear

Revealed at MCM London Comic Con today to Bleeding Cool is the news that the third Black Mirror graphic novel, to follow USS Callister and San Junipero, is White Bear, written by Charlie Brooker and Neil Gibson, and drawn by Piotr Kowalski, to be published by Twisted Comics next year.

White Bear, the second episode of Black Mirror's second season, remains one of the series' most disturbing and tightly constructed hours. Written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Carl Tibbetts, it first aired in 2013 and continues to provoke strong reactions more than a decade later.

The episode opens with Victoria Skillane, played by Lenora Crichlow, waking up in a house with almost no memory of who she is. Outside, she finds a world that appears to have collapsed into chaos: people stand silently filming her with their phones while masked "hunters" try to capture or kill her. A small group of survivors eventually takes her in and explains that a mysterious signal has turned most of the population into passive observers. The only ones still able to act are those unaffected by the signal — and the hunters who prey on them.

White Bear is less interested in science-fiction technology than in the psychology of crowds and the theatre of justice. The constant presence of people filming Victoria, never intervening, only recording, turns the audience into silent participants. White Bear is often ranked among the strongest episodes of early Black Mirror and uses a relatively simple premise to examine how society processes crime, guilt, and retribution, and how easily empathy can be replaced by entertainment. And now, getting a new audience through comic books. Twisted Comics are at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, at the back of the North Hall, opposite N4.

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