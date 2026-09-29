Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Bella Crumb, graphic novels, kirk slater, Piccadilly Press, witch

The Non-Magical Adventures Of Bella Crumb Graphic Novels Get Picked Up

The Non-Magical Adventures Of Bella Crumb graphic novels by Kirk Slater get picked up by Piccadilly Press

Article Summary The Non-Magical Adventures of Bella Crumb is a new three-book graphic novel series by Kirk Slater for young readers.

Described as Horrid Henry meets The Worst Witch, it follows Bella, a chaotic would-be witch with big dreams.

Piccadilly Press acquired world rights, with book one set for September 2027 and follow-up titles in 2028 and 2029.

Ella Whiddett praised Kirk Slater’s comic storytelling, humour and Bella’s wild charm as standout graphic fiction.

The Non-Magical Adventures of Bella Crumb by children's author and illustrator Kirk Slater is a new three-book graphic novel series described as Horrid Henry meets The Worst Witch about a disastrously determined would-be witch.

Bella is sure she's the most powerful witch who ever waved a (plastic, battery-powered) wand. Sure, her broom refuses to fly, her spells have a tiny habit of exploding and her familiar is a grumpy cat who won't take orders – but greatness has to start somewhere, right? So when Bella becomes convinced that her grandma is also secretly a super-powerful witch, she sets out on a mission to impress her. But mastering witchcraft isn't easy when your lessons include 'potions' that smell like used socks, extremely uncooperative 'ghosts' and a glitter-obsessed neighbour who WILL NOT STOP 'helping'. With just one week to prove she's the real deal, can Bella master magic . . . or will chaos win (again)?

Piccadilly Press, an imprint of Bonnier Books UK, is to publish the series, with editorial director Ella Whiddett acquiring world rights from Kirk Slater's agent Alice Williams at Alice Williams Literary. The Non-Magical Adventures of Bella Crumb will be published in paperback in September 2027, followed by the next books in 2028 and 2029.

Kirk Slater said, "It's been such a joy creating this graphic novel with Piccadilly Press. Ella and the team have been wonderful to work with, and I'm so excited for readers to meet Bella. I can't wait for them to discover her adventures and fall under her spell."

Ella Whiddett said, "With her wonky spells, wild imagination and relentless confidence, Bella Crumb is one of the most entertaining characters I've come across in years. Kirk's comic-strip storytelling is packed with personality and laugh-out-loud moments, making this the perfect series for graphic novel fans, emerging readers and anyone who prefers their books with a healthy dose of chaos. We're absolutely delighted to be bringing Bella's non-magical adventures to readers and to welcome Kirk to the Piccadilly Press list. It may not be real magic, but Bella has cast quite the spell on us!"

Kirk Slater is a graphic designer, creating websites and branding for businesses and is behind The Upturned Cauldron, an online shop selling witchy gifts.

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