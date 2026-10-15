Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: leak, New York Comci Con, The Princess Murders, tim seeley, Tony Fleecs, trailer

The NYCC Musical Trailer Premiere For The Princess Murders, Leaked

The New York Comic Con Musical Trailer Premiere For The Princess Murders, Leaked (Video)

Article Summary The Princess Murders musical trailer from New York Comic Con is now online, officially released after its “leaked” debut.

The eerie song “Can’t You Feel It” features lyrics by Tony Fleecs and Tim Seeley, with music by Nima Fakhrara.

The Princess Murders #1 from Image Comics blends fairy tale princesses, royal romance, and a brutal slasher mystery.

The Princess Murders #1 arrives December 9, 2026, with multiple covers and a tease of possible musical numbers.

At last weekend's New York Comic Con, attendees got to see a musical trailer for the upcoming The Princess Murders, the new comic book series by Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Feral) and Tim Seeley (Revival, Hack/Slash) from Image Comics, out in December, and now the video has been leaked. As in, Image Comics has released it in a press release. But doesn't "leaked" sound more exciting? And the song "Can't You Feel It," with lyrics by Fleecs and Seeley, arrangement by film composer Nima Fakhrara, and vocals by Maria Schafer.

"Can't you feel it in the air?

It feels like magic everywhere.

It's just a twinkle, but it's glowing.

Sister, can't you feel it in your heart?

It's growing.

Magic in the air everywhere.

I can feel it in my head down to my toes.

Magic when they meet, feels complete

Can't you see it in my heart, look how it glows?

All I ever need, I can scream

Tears of laughter, moving faster.

True love's kiss, happily ever after.

Can't you feel it?"

The Princess Murders #1 hits comic shops on Wednesday, the 9th of December, 2026.

The Princess Murders #1

(W/A) Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley

Covers: Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs, Jenny Frison, Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua

A stylized princess slasher from the creators of Stray Dogs and Hack/Slash. Lovely Princess Lottie and her wicked stepsister Edwige have arrived in the Kingdom of Sardinia, where princesses from across the globe have gathered to compete for the hand of the handsome Prince Carlo. But fairy tales have a way of turning… grim. There's a black-gloved killer stalking the castle halls and no one is safe. Now, our princesses will fight to survive royal politics, and backstabbing, both literal and figurative. The question is no longer "Who will win the prince?" It's "Who will die first?" and "Will there be musical numbers?" 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Cover A by Seeley & Fleecs

Cover B virgin by Jenny Frison

Cover C Army of Darkness Horror Homage by Seeley & Allen Passalaqua

Cover D Sleeping Beauty Animation Homage by Seeley & Passalaqua

Cover E Blank Sketch

Cover F Polybagged NSFW variant by Seeley & Fleecs

Cover G 1:50 by Suspiria

Cover H virgin foil 1:100 by Frison

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