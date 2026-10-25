Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cary nord, daredevil, lee garbett, mcm, stephanie phillips

The Other Daredevil Panel Of MCM London Comic Con 2026 In Full (VIDEO)

The Other Daredevil Panel Of MCM London Comic Con with Lee Garbett, Cary Nord, Matt Murdock, the return of Elektra and a guest star for #700

Article Summary Daredevil artist Lee Garbett and Cary Nord discuss Matt Murdock at MCM London Comic Con, with the full 40-minute panel video.

Garbett says Daredevil #1 with Stephanie Phillips is a record seller, boosted by TikTok and new-reader buzz.

New Daredevil details include a nude Matt Murdock scene, redesigned villains, and a mystery guest star for Daredevil #700.

Daredevil #700 will feature legendary creators and the return of Elektra, alongside tension with Matt’s new love interest.

Yesterday might have had Vincent D'Onofrio, Wilson Bethel and Charlie Cox on the Main Stage of MCM London Comic Con, but today the Artists Alley Stage had the current Daredevil artist Lee Garbett and classic Daredevil artist Cary Nord talking about their takes on the character. Unlike yesterday's panel, I got to sit in the front row, turn on my iPad, and even ask a question along the way. Thanks to Reed, MCM London Comic Con and the ExCeL Centre, I was able to upload the 40-minute video in less than two minutes with the free visitor Wi-Fi here… so now you can enjoy it too.

Lee Garbett stated that issue #1 of his current run with Stephanie Phillips is the biggest-selling Daredevil book of all time. It has gone back to print at least five times, and subsequent issues have also returned to press. He noted that many readers are calling it their first Daredevil, or even their first comic, thanks to Phillips' long-running, non-salesy TikTok and process content that have brought new people in.

Along the journey, Lee Garbett talked about how he and Stephanie Phillips have been able to react to fan feedback, especially on TikTok, and why Matt Murdock has been a lot more shirtless of late – and will be going fully nude in Daredevil #10, handled with a towel and tasteful shadow after a knock at the door. He also lifted the lid on some of the behind-the-scenes machinations, swapping Spider-Man out for another guest star in Daredevil #700, which may or may not be the Punisher. And even with the new success, the team is still largely being left alone, even with Matt in the Avengers. Indeed, they have been able to dictate how Daredevil appears elsewhere in the Marvel Universe

The Owl looks a little different, and Mr. Fear was redesigned because the previous five issues had already featured a skull-mask-and-hood character. He linked the willingness to let creators play with the broader reimagining energy around titles such as DC's Absolute line, noting that Marvel seems to want to do something similar in its own way. Even with the sales success and Matt Murdock appearing in the Avengers, the team has largely been left alone; Phillips has some input on how stories involving the character are handled elsewhere to avoid undercutting plans in the solo book.

Daredevil #13 – or Daredevil #700 – will be a big legacy issue with 10-page stories from "some real legends." And we are indeed to expect the return of Elektra, alongside Matt Murdock's current romantic interest, Sari Ellison, a work colleague and fellow lecturer who specialises in professional ethics. The sparks may fly…

Lee Garbett also told us how his Daredevil gig actually happened: when he and Stephanie Phillips were working on Endeavour from Dstlry, she messaged about pitching something; he replied that the only thing he really wanted was Daredevil, but before he'd sent that e-mail, he realised that she'd already told him she was pitching Daredevil. Kismet…

And if CBR wants to rip off more MCM London Comic Con news bits without the correct attribution, as Jason Wiese did with Bleeding Cool's Black Mirror news yesterday, feel free! The more the merrier!

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