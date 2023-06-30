Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: george santos, newlitg, RFK Jr

The Politics Of Dog Wrestling in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2023

Bleeding Cool readers do like a story about a dog, it cannot be denied. And a wrestling dog even more it seems. Check out the LITG.

Bleeding Cool readers do like a story about a dog, it cannot be denied. And a wrestling dog even more it seems. And other politics too, with George Santos, and RFK Jr making it into the top ten. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

AEW Star Dog Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

LITG one year ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse

LITG two years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder

LITG three years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi

You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Christopher Priest , comics writer

, comics writer Tony Lee , comic book writer.

, comic book writer. Michael McKone , comic book artist.

, comic book artist. Keith Davidsen , PR, IDW

, PR, IDW Mark Fenton, comic book writer

comic book writer Shawn McManus, comics artist

