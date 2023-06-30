Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: george santos, newlitg, RFK Jr
The Politics Of Dog Wrestling in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2023
Bleeding Cool readers do like a story about a dog, it cannot be denied. And a wrestling dog even more it seems. Check out the LITG.
Bleeding Cool readers do like a story about a dog, it cannot be denied. And a wrestling dog even more it seems. And other politics too, with George Santos, and RFK Jr making it into the top ten. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
AEW Star Dog Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw and the ten most popular stories yesterday,
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers
- Mark Millar Comes Out For RFK Jr., But Mark Hamill May Block Him
- When The Founder Of Comixology Met George Santos
- The Venture Bros. Finale: The Monarch's Getting Tired of The Guild
- Pokemon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar
- What Interaction With A Comics Creator Will Always Stay With You?
- DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con Booth 4645 Room 6A 6DE Ballroom 20
LITG one year ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Oni Press & Maia Kobabe Sued For Obscenity By Virginian Politicians
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- Joshua Cassara – Marvel's New Ongoing X-Men Artist?
- Comic Shop Owners Revolt Over Penguin's TMNT Last Ronin Street Date
- Welcome Sgt Szardos, Soldier Supreme & The Secret Invaders (Spoilers)
- Conversations About Death And Resurrection In X-Men Red #4 (Spoilers)
- Iron Cat Confirms She Was Black Cat's Girlfriend (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Tributes To George Pérez & Neal Adams, Today
- Major Changes At Oni Press – James Lucas Jones & Charlie Chu Out?
- Silver Streak Runs Through Lev Gleason September 2022 Solicits
- Media Do International Adds 20+ Digital Manga from Kobunsha
- Cole Drumb & Jennifer Luk Adapt PostHuman For Heavy Metal Magazine
- Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk in The Daily LITG 29th June 2022
LITG two years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns
- There Are Lies, Damn Lies, Dan Slott, And Rob Liefeld
- Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Japanese Pokémon TCG Previews Cards To Be In Celebrations
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Anti-Magistrate Riots Doomed To Failure In Catwoman Annual? Spoilers
- Comics & Graphic Novels Increased Total Sales Over The Pandemic Year
- LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1
- PrintWatch: Nightwing #78, Dark Knight #2 and Riley Rossmo
- First Look At Pages From King Spawn #1
- Coca-Cola Ads For Free Comic Book Day Begin
- NFTWatch: Wizard Changes Its Name To Creek Road Miners
- DC SuperHero Girls Team Reunite On Kenzie's Kingdom From Vault
- London's Orbital Space Comics to Open Art Gallery on Thursday
- When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
LITG three years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi
You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- Zavvi Liquidates 50 DC Comics Hardcovers, £2.50 Each, Run Don't Walk
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- NBA Jam Developer Admits Pistons Are A Cheat Team
- Will We Get a Glimpse of 5G in Batman: The Joker War Zone?
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Dexter Star John Lithgow on Fans' Ironic "Love" for Trinity Killer
- Who Is The Big Name Behind Boom Studios' New Secret Comic Book?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christopher Priest, comics writer
- Tony Lee, comic book writer.
- Michael McKone, comic book artist.
- Keith Davidsen, PR, IDW
- Mark Fenton, comic book writer
- Shawn McManus, comics artist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
