Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, animal man, aquaman, KO, swamp thing

The Red, The Blue And The Green in Emperor Aquaman #21 (Spoilers)

The Red, The Blue And The Green in Emperor Aquaman #21 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms (Spoilers)

Everyone's having a word with folk who have become a bit more godfull these days. Over in Flash, Green Arrow is gathering Aquaman and other Justice Leaguers to have a word about Flash's god-like abilities as a result of the K.O.-derived Omega Energy future visions, including Aquaman. With whom Batman and Wonder Woman already had a word.

The Justice League has its own fifth column, and Mr Terrific is also getting godly. Poison Ivy has called the Parliament of Trees onto Gotham. You'd have thought Swamp Thing might want a say in all that. But turns out he's busy. And as the new Green Lantern Pope Guy Gardner, reflects on Green Lantern John Stewart's god-like abilities in today's Green Lantern Corps…

But it seems Aquaman is above them all. With visions of cosmic terror, he is preparing his lighthouses across the galaxy to watch out for, going up against gods like Poseidon, and travelling faster than light across the universe as an Avatar of the Blue.

Upcoming solicitations remind us that there are other avatars out there, such as Swamp Thing, which established this very aspect of the DC Universe…

And they might also want a word…

Swamp Thing, the plant avatar of the Green and the Parliament of Trees, and the memories of Alec Holland. And Maxine Baker, daughter of Animal Man, born to be the Avatar of the Red, and last seen hanging out with the Flashes and dealing with Godspeed… like I said, there are a lot more gods around than usual. Must be something in the air… well, there is an Absolute Crisis coming.

Emperor Aquaman #21 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms

It's an epic clash of good versus evil in the ultimate battle on the seven seas in "Tidal War: Part One"! When Ocean Master, Black Manta, the Crimson Queen, and more forged an alliance to destroy their shared archenemy, they had no idea that the destruction of Aquaman would also signal the vacated throne of the new Empire of the Blue! But now a massive tidal wave offers the opening salvo to a conflict that will span all the kingdoms of the heavens themselves. Do not miss the start of this new Aquaman adventure! $3.99 9/9/26

It's an epic clash of good versus evil in the ultimate battle on the seven seas in "Tidal War: Part One"! When Ocean Master, Black Manta, the Crimson Queen, and more forged an alliance to destroy their shared archenemy, they had no idea that the destruction of Aquaman would also signal the vacated throne of the new Empire of the Blue! But now a massive tidal wave offers the opening salvo to a conflict that will span all the kingdoms of the heavens themselves. Do not miss the start of this new Aquaman adventure! $3.99 9/9/26 Green Lantern Corps #20 by Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin

In the aftermath of multiple conflicts, the Lanterns take advantage of some much-needed downtime. John and Katma go to Earth, Jo Mullein picks a fight with space bandits, and Jessica Cruz micromanages the remaining Lanterns on Oa as amounting superpower gains a foothold in the galaxy. $3.99 9/9/26

In the aftermath of multiple conflicts, the Lanterns take advantage of some much-needed downtime. John and Katma go to Earth, Jo Mullein picks a fight with space bandits, and Jessica Cruz micromanages the remaining Lanterns on Oa as amounting superpower gains a foothold in the galaxy. $3.99 9/9/26 Emperor Aquaman #22 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

THE TIDAL WAR RAGES ON! Atlantis has fallen as Lolanna and Aquaman's enemies begin the next phase of their plan while Aquaman has been pulled into a new mystery, meeting with Maxine Baker, the Avatar of the Red, and Swamp Thing, the Avatar of the Green, to uncover a cosmic darkness that threatens the entire galaxy! $3.99 10/14/2026

THE TIDAL WAR RAGES ON! Atlantis has fallen as Lolanna and Aquaman's enemies begin the next phase of their plan while Aquaman has been pulled into a new mystery, meeting with Maxine Baker, the Avatar of the Red, and Swamp Thing, the Avatar of the Green, to uncover a cosmic darkness that threatens the entire galaxy! $3.99 10/14/2026 Emperor Aquaman #23 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

THE TIDAL WAR: PART THREE! Aquaman is trapped on Korugar as the Crimson Queen uses the ancient Zodiac Crystals to summon a power as old as time to destroy the surface of the Earth. But an unlikely vision from the DC K.O. tournament might be the key to save all of humanity! $3.99 11/11/2026

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