Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man, ultimate x-men, ultimates

The Remains Of The End Of The Ultimate Universe… Until It Comes Back

The Remains Of The End Of The Ultimate Universe... Until It Comes Back (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Ultimate Universe ends, but Marvel signals a return, with Ultimate Impact: Reborn hinting at what comes next.

Reed Richards fixes only one death, while Captain America stays gone and Peter Parker faces family trouble at home.

Black Panther battles a dangerous symbiote, while surviving Ultimate X-Men face anti-mutant terror in Japan.

The Ultimates begin rebuilding a broken world, as new political battles and future Ultimate Universe stories take shape.

So the Ultimate Universe has come to an end. Fourth walls have been broken, Makers reduced to molecules, and we are told that it will return. I'd be looking to the Ultimate Impact: Reborn series for an inkling. But what state were its citizens left in? Well, Reed Richards, the Doctor Doom of this Ultimate Universe, got to fix one thing.

Just one thing. Bringing back a certain someone from the dead. Princess Diana? Isaac Newton? Ghandi? Martin Luther King? None of the above.

Sorry Captain America, you weren't Reed Richards favourite.

You're still dead. But Peter Parker does have a wife and kids, so there is that. Although there seems to be trouble at home… again.

With being parents there must come great responsibility.

And they really shouldn't let May Parker out like that. Not when they live in a tower block. So what about Black Panther? He has a symbiote of his own…

… or maybe a parasite. Either way, he just needs a shock to the system.

Thankfully, he knows a good woman who might be able to provide what he needs…

So that's one of the never X-Men happy. Most of the others are dead.

Though some still made it through with only a few of their mutated organs transplanted into Setinel robots…

In Japan, the Ultimate X-Men are still dealing with a mutant-hating army…

… and mutant-killing guns being put into the hands of ordinary citizens. All of them.

Whether or not they can actually carry them is a different matter…

And the X-Men are there to fight the good fight even in suburban Tokyo…

With Foreshadowing for more to come.

While the Ultimates do the rest of the mopping up… as the AIM beekeepers take their surrender very seriously.

And what once was the United States of America and, hey, may be again, tries to come up with a better name for itself. You've got to have priorities. And Captain America is still dead.

Don't bother with constitutions, people, you end up enshrining something into law that centuries later folk treat like a religion, kills tens of thousands of people, and you can't get rid of it. Which I presume is something they are all going to have to learn again. See, not just Deniz who can do the politics.

But he can do that too, I suppose.

Hey, how about you work on some air conditioning for England right now? Or maybe just London? I'd take it. And so would Scott Snyder…

Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf, Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli and Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, are published this week by Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… $7.99

by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… $7.99 Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. $4.99

by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. $4.99 Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli

WONDER MAN (RE)BORN! With the ORIGIN BOXES scattered, new heroes (and villains) rise across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales races to undo the damage – but is it too late?! And a new threat from the Ultimate U is at large…and aiming the Ultimate Nega-Bands right in the Punisher's face! $4.99

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