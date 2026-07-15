Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cable, cyclops, madelyne pryor

The Return Of Madelyne Pryor To The X-Men Towards The End Of The Year

The Return Of Madelyne Pryor To The X-Men From Marvel Comics Towards The End Of The Year

Article Summary Madelyne Pryor has been largely absent from X-Men since Fall of Krakoa, aside from recent Marvel magical crossover ties.

X-Men #33’s letters page teases a new Madelyne Pryor project arriving before the end of 2026 from Marvel Comics.

The tease lands as Cable reunites with Cyclops, spotlighting Madelyne Pryor’s absence as Cable’s mother in X-Men lore.

With San Diego Comic-Con next week, Marvel may be ready to announce Madelyne Pryor’s long-awaited X-Men return.

There are few comic book characters with continuity as complex as that of Madelyne Pryor. Okay, certainly at Marvel. Okay, certainly within the X-Men. Okay, amongst red-haired telepaths not called Jean Grey. Madelyne Pryor, clone of Jean Grey, wife of Cyclops, mother of Cable, Goblin Queen hereafter, and not been seen in X-Men books since a certain Fall Of Krakoa.

Carol Danvers invited her to ally with the Avengers and the Masters of Evil against One World Under Doom, then going up against the new Sorceror Supreme Scarlet Witch, but remaining Queen Of Limbo. But that's been about it.

Today's Inglorious X-Force #7 by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria sees a reunion of Cable and his father Cyclops. Yes, I know. Time travel. While over in X-Men #33 by Jed MacKay and Tony Daniel , Kid Omega also talks about a major X-figure and his children,

But what about mothers? What about the woman who gave birth to Cable, and who Cyclops then left? Well, in the letters page of X-Men #33, we get an answer. An apology. And a promise.

A Madelyne Pryor "project" before the end of the year. Wouldn't San Diego Comic-Con next week be a perfect place to announce it?

X-Men #33 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

TEAMWORK MAKES THE NIGHTMARES WORK! CABLE and co. pay the price for a risky move against the MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT, while DOMINO's unlucky memory loss sends her on a new mission. But could these two clues share more than meets the eye? $4.99 7/15/26

TEAMWORK MAKES THE NIGHTMARES WORK! CABLE and co. pay the price for a risky move against the MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT, while DOMINO's unlucky memory loss sends her on a new mission. But could these two clues share more than meets the eye? $4.99 7/15/26 X-Men #33 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

The X-Men race against time in order to prevent a gravimetric disaster, as the subject of their rescue mission has turned into a bomb that must be defused! But the X-Men have a temporarily revitalized Magneto on their side – even if his own strength dwindles with every tick of the clock! $4.99 7/15/26

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