Posted in: Comics | Tagged: The Running Man

The Running Man: The Hunt Is On In The New Trailer

The hunt is on in the new trailer for The Running Man. The new film from writer/director Edgar Wright will be released on November 14, 2025.

Article Summary The new trailer for Edgar Wright's The Running Man teases nonstop action and deadly competition.

Glen Powell stars as Ben Richards, fighting to survive in a televised hunt for his life.

Paramount Pictures is betting big on this Stephen King adaptation against a crowded release calendar.

The film features inventive booby traps and high-stakes thrills, premiering November 14, 2025.

It's been a good year for Stephen King adaptations so far, and it's looking like there might be another one on the horizon. Paramount Pictures seems very confident with The Running Man, considering the packed slate they are releasing it against. The film had a panel over the weekend at New York Comic Con, and now a new trailer has also dropped. This one shows off a ton of new footage, most of which focuses on the many ways Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is trying to stay alive and the many ways everyone else is trying to kill him. The tease for the Home Alone-style booby traps looks like a lot of fun, so this is absolutely one to keep your eye on as we head into the fall.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!