Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: darth vader, david marquez, han solo, hulk, iron man, kevin smith, lucasfilm, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars Marvel, tony stark

The Scene Lucasfilm Changed In Marvel Star Wars Crossover (Spoilers)

The one scene Lucasfilm told Marvel to change in the upcoming Marvel Star Wars Crossover and why it was all Kevin Smith's fault (Spoilers)

Article Summary Lucasfilm changed a Marvel Star Wars crossover scene, cutting Kevin Smith’s Obi-Wan life-spanning Cerebro moment.

Kevin Smith says the Lucasfilm note came after he insisted Hope Assembles focus only on the first Star Wars film.

Marvel Star Wars crossover highlights include Spider-Man with Luke, Iron Man replacing Vader, and Hulk cracking Vader’s helmet.

Hope Assembles also tackles fan-debate details like lightsaber vs adamantium and Vader’s saber against Captain America’s shield.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith and David Marquez is coming. You can catch up on my previous Star Wars/Marvel crossover coverage here. But talking to comic book retailers earlier in the month, Kevin Smith walked through a few teasers for specific mash-ups in the six-issue series launching in January. We'd already mentioned the Daredevil/Darth Vader fight (hopefully in a corridor) and some we have seen in previews as the opening of the first Star Wars film is recreated, then altered. "You get the door comes down, but it's not Vader coming through the door; it's Iron Man."

Later, C-3PO and R2-D2 appear in what looks like the desert. "But is it the desert? No, it's Coney Island. And instead of Jawas, what do we have here? We got a bunch of Moloids and Moleman."

The central pairing is Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker. Kevin Smith explained the choice and the scene. "Who is the familiar for Luke Skywalker? And to me, that was Peter Parker. That was Spider-Man. So, there's this whole journey with Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker that led to Alex's beautiful cover, which screams the most hope you've ever seen in one image of your life, as you see Spider-Man swinging over the head of Luke Skywalker, the lightsaber lit."

Kevin Smith continued, "Spider-Man talks about, you know, the movie that made me want to be a hero when I was a kid, Star Wars. And so Luke Skywalker figures prominently in his heroic DNA. We mimic the moment from Star Wars where Luke takes off his Stormtrooper helmet. He's like, "I'm Luke Skywalker. I'm here to rescue you." This is Peter Parker's version of that moment.

The villains receive equal attention. "Watching Hulk punch Vader in the helmet so hard that it cracks is pretty damn magical," Kevin Smith said. "My favourite pairing, I think honestly, is Tony Stark, Iron Man and Princess Leia because he's just kind of taken the place of the space pirate Han Solo, and their relationship is very bickery and sweet." Thanos and Han Solo also share a crossover moment, and Ms Marvel is written as an even bigger Star Wars fan than Peter Parker, competing with him throughout the series.

"Which is stronger, a lightsaber or adamantium? If Darth Vader uses his lightsaber on Cap's shield, what happens?" Kevin Smith said the team spent time on the details because "there's a bunch of people out there in the audience who are going to be like, yeah, what would happen? I've wondered my whole life, and you don't want to let those people down."

And after stating he specifically wanted the crossover to focus only on the first Star Wars film, with other Star Wars films to crossover with Marvel in the decade to come, that also led Kevin Smith to the only substantial note he received from Lucasfilm on the entire comic. In a scene in issue three, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Professor X meet inside Cerebro. Kevin Smith had written the full scope of Obi-Wan's life playing out. "Then I got a note from Lucasfilm going, 'We're only doing the first movie', and I was like, oh god, I was hoisted on my own petard."

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27 Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

Avengers vs. Darth Vader! As the Avengers battle Darth Vader and the Empire, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four race to uncover the secret behind the Star Wars' arrival in the Marvel Universe! Can Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and Luke Skywalker find Han Solo before the galaxy changes forever? The second chapter of the unprecedented crossover of the century continues! 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

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