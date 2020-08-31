The Shiniest Of Pokemon in The Daily LITG, 31st of August, 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon GO, Mad Men, Philadelphia, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Marvel or McFarlane. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
- Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: In Praise of Peter Capaldi- The Meta Doctor We Needed
- NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Wolverine and the vampires are back together this week…
- Vampires Have Logan's Ice-Cold Blood On Tap (Wolverine #5 Preview)
- Reminiscence – How Derren Brown Does Pretty Much Everything
- The New Mutants Movie Loves Buffy As Much As Buffy Loved Dark Phoenix
- Three Jokers Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 30th August 2020
- Why I Can't Stop Watching Fyre Fest and Theranos Documentaries
Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood and one year ago.
That was quite a story when it ran a year ago. It's still one now.
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
- When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- Who the Hell Are the Justice Society? EXCLUSIVE Justice League #31 Preview
- New Planeswalker, "Oko", Unveiled for "Magic: The Gathering"
- Dude Thor Brings the Thunder and Cheese Whiz with S.H. Figuarts Figure
- "Lucifer" Reveals Season 5 Opener Title, Which Has Us Feeling "Sad"
- Is Venom Better Than Hamlet? Venom Island by Donny Cates and Mark Bagley to Follow Absolute Carnage in December
- Two More Pages of Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- The Starjammers Arrive in Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson and Rod Reis' New Mutants #1 #DawnOfX
- A Look Ahead at Crossed Reunion With Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows in Punisher Soviet #1
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws…
- Beyond Time comics owner John Hervey and artist Rod Luper discuss the collected edition of Black Tiger : Legacy of Fury as well as his experience crowdfunding and working in indie comics – 6pm CDT.
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context, 6:30 – 10:30 pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.
- Clara Noto, artist on Conan, Red Sonja.
- Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.
- Cyril Jordan, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.
- Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.
- Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels
- Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.
