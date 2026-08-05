Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, human torch

The Shocking Loss Of A Major Member In Fantastic Four #15 (Spoilers)

Spoilers: The Shocking Loss Of A Major Member In Fantastic Four #15 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos

Major spoilers for Fantastic Four #15 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos, out today, for the celebration of the Fantastic Four's 65th anniversary, but also the loss of a Fantastic Four member, we have grown to know and love. Major spoilers here for this story that spans the centuries and decades, as Ryan North gets all timey-wimey on us and we get to meet Clarina Canady.

But when all is said and done, there is a major loss in the resultant battle to come. A sacrifice of a much-loved member has to be made in order to beat the Big Bad. And it works…

It was three years ago that Johnny Storm grew his moustache as part of a secret identity.

Not that anyone was fooled. But while the dye was burned off, the moustache?

Not so much. And as the secret identity went away, the moustache stayed. Immune to the Human Torch's own flame and the mockery of his teammates.

But now it is no more. And Johnny Storm, frankly, now looks really weird without it.

It even gets its own memorial spot from Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort. Who is still there…

What indeed? Reed Richards looks like he might have an idea…

Fantastic Four #15 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

It's the 65th anniversary of The Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress! The Fantastic Four have been defeated: with their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation – unless a complete stranger can find out what they need. But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them – and that's IF they can arrive there alive! This is one issue you won't want to miss – because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it. PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!