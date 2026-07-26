Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, atom, cyborg, jeff lemire, Ray Palmer, sdcc, teen titans, Vic Stone

The Teen Titans Coming To The Absolute Universe, Starting With Cyborg

The Teen Titans are coming to the Absolute Universe, starting with Cyborg in Absolute Flash, announced by Jeff Lemire at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Absolute Cyborg is joining DC’s Absolute Universe in Absolute Flash #20, as Jeff Lemire begins bringing in teen heroes.

Jeff Lemire confirmed Absolute Cyborg is only the first, teasing more Teen Titans set to arrive soon in the Absolute line.

Absolute Flash #20 also introduces Ray Palmer as the Absolute Atom, with Vic Stone making his major Absolute debut.

The new Absolute Cyborg debut may connect to wider Brainiac and Heart of Omega threads already unfolding across DC.

There were a lot of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Some of them were made by Bleeding Cool ourselves! Most of them were ahead of the delayed release of the DC Comics October 2026 solicits and solicitations, but others were just very sweet and cool, and off to the side. At the Absolute Universe panel, Absolute Flash writer Jeff Lemire said, "We want to start bringing in more teenage heroes." Such as the design of the Absolute Cyborg, Vic Stone, in the Absolute Universe, coming to Absolute Flash #20, alongside Ray Palmer, the Absolute Atom. And giving us more of an Akira vibe… and say, could that be an Absolute Brainiac influence? Lemoire says, "He's not the only Teen Titan who will be coming soon".

And given that in Teen Titans, the DC Universe version of Cyborg has been messing with an interdimensional version of the Heart Of Omega with visions of a Darkseid future, that is just begging to be grabbed by an Absolute Brainiac who has also been by the DC Universe once or twice, will there be a connection between the two Vic Stones as well? But more Absolute Teen Titans are also coming. Might they be able to grab a certain paramedic Dick Grayson from the Robin programme over in Absolute Batman, maybe? Just a thought…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #19

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! $4.99 8/24/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! $4.99 8/24/2026 ABSOLUTE FLASH #20

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles

MEET THE ABSOLUTE ATOM! After his near-death experience in Iron Heights, the Flash is taken into the subatomic realm of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Absolute Atom. But the Atom is not the only new hero Wally is about to encounter as another major DCU character makes his Absolute debut! $4.99 10/21/2026

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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