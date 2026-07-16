Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Archie Vs The Terminator, Lily Butler, rory mcconville, Steven Butler, terminator

The Terminator Comes To Riverdale In Archie Vs Terminator This Autumn

The Terminator Comes To Riverdale in Archie Vs The Terminator this autumn by Rory McConville, Steven Butler and Lily Butler from Dynamite

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, announced a new crossover series, Archie Vs. Terminator, out in the autumn. Yes, with that, Archie. And that Terminator. And by Rory McConville and father-and-daughter artists Steven Butler and Lily Butler. He says;

"The Terminator goes back in time to Riverdale! The story is so incredible, so high octane, it's just awesome! How does the story start? Well, as almost always, with John Connor! John enrolls in Riverdale, and well, that starts the story going! The Terminator has to follow! Thank God Sara is there as well! And it's written by Rory McConville with art by a great creator Steven Butler with his daughter Lily Butler! While I would love to show interior pages, they would give away too much, so check out the designs below! And check out the incredibly beautiful and well designed covers by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Björn Barends, and Bill Galvan!"

Will do, Nick. He sees it as a follow-up to their Army of Darkness Vs. Archie cross-over…

"Riverdale better watch out, because all manner of chaos is about to kick off when a teenage John Connor enrolls at the local high school, as Dynamite Entertainment, Archie Comics, and STUDIOCANAL present Archie vs. The Terminator starting this fall as a new 5-issue comic book miniseries! The crossover no one saw coming is here! Archie and the gang have crossed paths with so many icons over their 85 years of history, while The Terminator has set its sights on all manner of victims. This fun-filled mashup is coming in hot for fans starting this October with the historic first meeting of pop culture powerhouses. Who will survive to tell the tale? Writer Rory McConville continues his critically acclaimed tales of The Terminator here in unexpected fashion, following his series The Terminator: Metal. The star scribe of Spawn and Red Sonja brings the eye for action and science fiction twists to this fabled meeting."

"Archie crossovers hold a very special place in comics, so I'm thrilled to be writing the gang's first (maybe last?!) encounter with The Terminator," said writer Rory McConville. "Enrolling John Connor at Riverdale High felt like the perfect way to bring these two iconic franchises together and I can't wait for readers to see what we have in store."

Steven Butler worked on Spider-Man titles in the 1990s as well as Archie, especially on Sonic the Hedgehog "When I got the invite to draw the Archie vs. The Terminator mini-series, I was deeply honored and excited at the same time. I've always loved most the Archie stories that put the gang into some sort of overwhelming peril that they had to try to get themselves out of and now this mini-series gives us the opportunity to tell that kind of story I love so much! The icing on the cake is the fact that I get to work with my daughter Lily on this project — what more could a proud dad want?"

"This story marks my first time working for Dynamite, and working on a full miniseries," added artist Lily Butler. "I'm super excited to be working on characters that I'm very familiar with like the Archie crew and other characters that are new to me. I think we're working up a really cool project and I'm excited for everyone to see!"

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