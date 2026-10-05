Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow, bestseller, crossovers, daredevil, nick dragotta, scott snyder

The Top Ten Bestselling Comic Books Of 2026… So Far

The Top Ten Bestselling Comics Of 2026... So Far, With Superman/Spider-Man Crossovers, Absolute Batman/Green Arrow/Catwoman and Daredevil

These are the ten most-sold comic books in direct market comic stores this year so far, as recorded by Comic Hub's data gathering services. Scott Snyder wrote or co-wrote seven of them. Superman/Spider-Man ruled the roost, but Absolute Batman #20 sold more than Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel. Marvel placed two books against DC's eight, five of which were Absolute Batman, but Daredevil blind bag launches made it in when others didn't, and that series has continued to top Marvel's charts since. 2026 is definitely Scott Snyder's year, especially with Nick Dragotta. but Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett have done pretty well, too. Also Marvel and DC should really do some more crossovers. A new Justice League/Avengers? X-Men/Titans? Wonder Woman/Daredevil by both Stephanies? Come on now…

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Superman / Spider-Man #1 DC Scott Snyder Dan Mora 7.99 100 2 Absolute Batman #20 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 4.99 85.8 3 Spider-Man / Superman #1 Marvel Brad Meltzer Pepe Larraz 7.99 78.9 4 Daredevil #1 Marvel Stephanie Phillips Lee Garbett 5.99 71.9 5 Absolute Green Arrow #1 DC Pornsak Pichetshote Rafael Albuquerque 4.99 66.0 6 Absolute Batman #17 DC Scott Snyder Eric Canete 4.99 62.3 7 Absolute Batman #16 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 4.99 61.1 8 Absolute Batman #21 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 4.99 60.1 9 Absolute Batman #19 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 4.99 59.1 10 Absolute Catwoman #1 DC Che Grayson, Scott Snyder Bengal 4.99 56.8

The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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