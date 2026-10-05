Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow, bestseller, crossovers, daredevil, nick dragotta, scott snyder
The Top Ten Bestselling Comic Books Of 2026… So Far
The Top Ten Bestselling Comics Of 2026... So Far, With Superman/Spider-Man Crossovers, Absolute Batman/Green Arrow/Catwoman and Daredevil
These are the ten most-sold comic books in direct market comic stores this year so far, as recorded by Comic Hub's data gathering services. Scott Snyder wrote or co-wrote seven of them. Superman/Spider-Man ruled the roost, but Absolute Batman #20 sold more than Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel. Marvel placed two books against DC's eight, five of which were Absolute Batman, but Daredevil blind bag launches made it in when others didn't, and that series has continued to top Marvel's charts since. 2026 is definitely Scott Snyder's year, especially with Nick Dragotta. but Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett have done pretty well, too. Also Marvel and DC should really do some more crossovers. A new Justice League/Avengers? X-Men/Titans? Wonder Woman/Daredevil by both Stephanies? Come on now…
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Superman / Spider-Man #1
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Dan Mora
|7.99
|100
|2
|Absolute Batman #20
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|85.8
|3
|Spider-Man / Superman #1
|Marvel
|Brad Meltzer
|Pepe Larraz
|7.99
|78.9
|4
|Daredevil #1
|Marvel
|Stephanie Phillips
|Lee Garbett
|5.99
|71.9
|5
|Absolute Green Arrow #1
|DC
|Pornsak Pichetshote
|Rafael Albuquerque
|4.99
|66.0
|6
|Absolute Batman #17
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Eric Canete
|4.99
|62.3
|7
|Absolute Batman #16
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|61.1
|8
|Absolute Batman #21
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|60.1
|9
|Absolute Batman #19
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|59.1
|10
|Absolute Catwoman #1
|DC
|Che Grayson, Scott Snyder
|Bengal
|4.99
|56.8
The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA