Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Jonathan Betuel, the last starfighter

The Truth About Beta In The Last Starfighter Officially Revealed

The truth about Beta in The Last Starfighter will be officially revealed by Jonathan Betuel, Paul Davidson, Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes

Article Summary The Last Starfighter: Beta finally reveals Beta’s true fate, expanding the beloved sci-fi classic’s long-hidden lore.

Original writer Jonathan Betuel returns with Paul Davidson, Benjamin Raab, and Deric A. Hughes for the one-shot.

Stranded on Earth after the Ko-Dan attack, Beta must find purpose while facing a new threat from the Zando-Zan.

The Last Starfighter: Beta lands October 21, 2026 from Mad Cave Studios as a heartfelt, action-packed standalone.

Following the successful launch of its first-ever ongoing The Last Starfighter comic series this month, Mad Cave Studios published a deeper cut into Last Starfighter lore with The Last Starfighter: Beta, a one-shot for October, which will finally reveal what became of the simuloid who sacrificed himself so Alex Rogan could save the galaxy. Original The Last Starfighter screenwriter Jonathan Betuel returns alongside producer Paul Davidson for a new story written by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes, TV writer of Warehouse 13, Arrow and Quantum Leap, with art by David Cutler, colours by Francesco Segala, letters by Rob Jones, and covers by David Lopez and Jessica Fong.

"When the Ko-Dan Armada sent an assassin to kill small-town boy Alex Rogan, it was Alex's simuloid duplicate, Beta, who saved the day, sacrificing himself to convince the Ko-Dan that Alex was dead. The move bought the Last Starfighter valuable time—enough to sabotage the Ko-Dan mothership and save the planet Rylos. That's been the story for forty years. Now, original film writer Jonathan Betuel joins a star-studded creative team to reveal Beta's true fate. Beta survived the Ko-Dan assault, but he's not the only alien entity left on Earth. With Alex far away, Beta is stranded and alone. Can an organic robot with no orders to execute find its own purpose on an alien planet? Not if the Zando-Zan have anything to say about it. The Last Starfighter: Beta offers longtime fans an essential missing chapter while serving as a heartfelt standalone story that honors one of science fiction's most enduring cult classics. Equal parts action, humor, and emotional character study, the issue shines a long-overdue spotlight on the hero who made Alex Rogan's victory possible."

"Everyone remembers The Last Starfighter for its epic space battles and groundbreaking CGI, but the real victory of that movie was its unique blend of heart, pathos and humor in an unforgettable sci-fi stew. With that recipe in mind, we've cooked up Beta—a story about the disposable, shape-shifting simuloid sent to Earth as a sacrificial decoy for Alex Rogan, who suddenly finds itself in an adventure all its own. A 'stranger in a strange land' tale about an artificial intelligence learning what it means to be human." — Benjamin Raab

"Normally, androids on the big screen are to be feared and never trusted… But not The Last Starfighter's lovable and trustworthy android, who made a heroic sacrifice to save Alex Rogan's friends and family and brought a tear to audiences' eyes as we mourned its loss. Or so we believed… Because now, a new adventure begins! But this time around, tears of sorrow won't be shed; instead, it'll be tears of joy, as we welcome back the android and hero called BETA in a fun and exciting One-Shot issue for all to enjoy." — Deric A. Hughes

"Whether it's the Buffy bot or the Spider-Man clone, I've always loved a fictional fraud, especially when they stop pretending to be a hero and find a way to really save the day. The scenes in The Last Starfighter with Alex's hapless stand-in were my favorites growing up, so being a part of this book was a genuine dream. Join us in The Last Starfighter: Beta in the search for self, and maybe we can all stop feeling like copies of someone cooler." —David Cutler

The Last Starfighter: Beta #1 goes on sale on the 21st of October, 2026. Mad Cave Studios will be exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 at Booth #2806 and showing off The Last Starfighter…

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