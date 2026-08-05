Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Metallo, Absolute Superman, brainiac, Metallo

The Truth Behind Absolute Metallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)

The Truth Behind Absolute Metallo In Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman #22 reveals Absolute Metallo as reshaped by Brainiac.

The issue traces his brutal history with Superman to Brainiac’s broken experiment.

Brainiac has transformed him into a Kryptonite-powered Metallo, making him a deadly threat in Absolute Superman #22.

Absolute Superman #22 launches “Get Brainiac” and sets the stage for the march toward the game-changing issue #25.

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics. Including the new Absolute Metallo, a creature controlled by the Absolute Brainiac. In the run-up to Absolute Superman #25, he will be turned by Superman, we know this, alongside other Absolute Universe people-as-weapons… but who was he to begin with?

Because he is not Brainiac. But he is a familiar face past all that tech.

Christopher Smith. The Peacemaker. Or rather one of them, the shock troops used by Ra's Al Ghul in Absolute Superman #2…

And based on the classic DC character that has gotten somewhat greater play thanks to the TV series. Even if he needed a little Brainiac therapy. Not that he got it…

And the subsequent reunion, while memorable for Peacemaker Christopher Smith…

Was not so much for Absolute Superman.

But soon Superman knew his name when he discovered what else he had done…

But by then, Braniac had other plans for this Peacemaker…

And when he returned to the fray, he was slightly enhanced…

And slightly more memorable.

And he soon got his revenge…

Even if much of it was denied him.

Another rebuild, and another chance came soon…

But this time Superman was a little more ready for him.

But he had grown a little since their previous encounter…

And as he struggled with his own morality…

It was someone else who chose to put him out of his misery.

And the Absolute Superman learned more about who he was.

But that was over a year ago. And Brainiac has had a lot more time with Agent Smith…

And Peacemaker is now Metallo, made of the very substance that kills Superman.

Transformed within and without by the mechanical A.I. alien torturer in chief…

And now another pet for Absolute Brainiac, just like all the rest. But that's the set up, the conclusion, including a higher resolution version of this souble splashg page, the panels set within the silhouettes of the fighting pair, polaying back theirn own individual histiories?

Well, Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics, in all good comic shops. In all bad comic shops, for that matter. It's an Absolute title after all…

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Superman will stop at nothing to see the universe's most vicious madman brought to justice. But before he can get his hands on Brainiac, Superman will have to go through Metallo, a man with Kryptonite in his veins. "Get Brainiac" begins here, kicking off the march to a game-changing blockbuster issue #25! $4.99 8/5/26

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