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The Truth Behind Absolute Metallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)

The Truth Behind Absolute Metallo In Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Superman #22 reveals Absolute Metallo as reshaped by Brainiac.
  • The issue traces his brutal history with Superman to Brainiac’s broken experiment.
  • Brainiac has transformed him into a Kryptonite-powered Metallo, making him a deadly threat in Absolute Superman #22.
  • Absolute Superman #22 launches “Get Brainiac” and sets the stage for the march toward the game-changing issue #25.

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics. Including the new Absolute Metallo, a creature controlled by the Absolute Brainiac. In the run-up to Absolute Superman #25, he will be turned by Superman, we know this, alongside other Absolute Universe people-as-weapons… but who was he to begin with?

Last Week's DC Comics Threads Leading To Next Year's Absolute Crisis
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

Because he is not Brainiac. But he is a familiar face past all that tech.

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

Christopher Smith. The Peacemaker. Or rather one of them, the shock troops used by Ra's Al Ghul in Absolute Superman #2…

Absolute Superman #2 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval
Absolute Superman #2 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

And based on the classic DC character that has gotten somewhat greater play thanks to the TV series. Even if he needed a little Brainiac therapy. Not that he got it…

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

And the subsequent reunion, while memorable for Peacemaker Christopher Smith…

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

Was not so much for Absolute Superman.

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

But soon Superman knew his name when he discovered what else he had done…

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

But by then, Braniac had other plans for this Peacemaker…

Absolute Superman #7 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #7 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

And when he returned to the fray, he was slightly enhanced…

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval
Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

And slightly more memorable.

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval
Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

And he soon got his revenge…

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval
Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

Even if much of it was denied him.

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval
Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

Another rebuild, and another chance came soon…

Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

But this time Superman was a little more ready for him.

Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

But he had grown a little since their previous encounter…

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

And as he struggled with his own morality…

Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

It was someone else who chose to put him out of his misery.

Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

And the Absolute Superman learned more about who he was.

Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico
Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Carmine di Giandomenico

But that was over a year ago. And Brainiac has had a lot more time with Agent Smith…

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

And Peacemaker is now Metallo, made of the very substance that kills Superman.

The Truth Behind Absolute Mentallo In Absolute Superman #22 (Spoilers)
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

Transformed within and without by the mechanical A.I. alien torturer in chief…

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

And now another pet for Absolute Brainiac, just like all the rest. But that's the set up, the conclusion, including a higher resolution version of this souble splashg page, the panels set within the silhouettes of the fighting pair, polaying back theirn own individual histiories?

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra
Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

Well, Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics, in all good comic shops. In all bad comic shops, for that matter. It's an Absolute title after all…

Absolute Superman #22 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra
Superman will stop at nothing to see the universe's most vicious madman brought to justice. But before he can get his hands on Brainiac, Superman will have to go through Metallo, a man with Kryptonite in his veins. "Get Brainiac" begins here, kicking off the march to a game-changing blockbuster issue #25! $4.99 8/5/26

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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