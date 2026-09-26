Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, Cormac Crane, ravage

The Truth Behind Cormac Crane In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)

The Truth behind Cormac Crane in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, out today in select comic book shops (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 featured Cormac Crane, Peter Parker’s cousin and the biological son of Uncle Ben and Aunt May.

As Aunt May suffers a sinister memory loss in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Cormac reaches her bedside before Peter.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 confirms that Aunt May has forgotten who Peter Parker, but remembers Cormac.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz launch Amazing Spider-Man #1000, setting up a major new arc.

Cormac Crane, Peter Parker's newly revealed cousin and the biological son of Uncle Ben and Aunt May, has the superpower of being very, very rich, brought up by a wealthy family. But how else did he acquire such a fortune? Cormac is Gaelic for "son of a Raven", so there are a lot of birds in his name. And in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, released early today for Local Comic Shop Day, it all comes out. As Aunt May is admitted to the hospital with a stroke, Cormac Crane beats Peter Parker to her bedside, it seems that May has forgotten Peter… but remembers Cormac.

And of course, it's more sinister than a stroke. It's not Mephisto. It's not Doctor Octopus. It's not Ben Reilly. It's Cormac Crane, who has some other super powers as well. Which may have explained some of his rise, and definitely Aunt May's condition.

Cormac Crane is the much-teased Ravage, dressed in raven feathers and all. No sign that he is the legacy original for Ravage 2099, but his powers seem to be in taking away people's memories and weaponising them. Which, for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, gives us a chance to go through the sixty-five years of Spider-Man continuity…

Looks like Peter Parker got his microscope back, sorry, John Byrne.

Throw on a Black Knight helmet, and Cormac Crane is Ravage, taking everything possible away from Peter Parker.

And then throwing it back in his face…

Well, that will never do. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is published today in Local Comic Shop Day stores, and in all comic book stores and digitally this coming Wednesday. And launching the new big battle between Spider-Man and Ravage going forward…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)! " Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn. "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure! "I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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