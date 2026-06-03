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The Truth: Peter Parker, Aunt May & His Cousin (Spoilers)

The Truth about Peter Parker, Aunt May, Uncle Ben and Cousin Mac revealed in Amazing Spider-Man #30 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #30 reveals the truth about Peter Parker’s cousin: Cormac Crane.

Peter fears Cormac Crane will expose his Spider-Man secret, but the real shock is how deeply the Parker family history changes.

Earlier clues tied Peter Parker’s cousin to hidden Parker DNA, Torment’s warning, and a mystery heading toward Amazing Spider-Man #31.

The reveal reshapes Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Uncle Ben’s past, setting up The Talk and major fallout before Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods is out today, with Peter Parker dealing with his former workmate-turned-supervillain and threatening his secret identity in front of others…

As he's not the only one whose secret identity is being revealed today… as Kintsugi's identity is exposed, and a request made…

Which has clearly touched a chord regarding Peter Parker's own world as Spider-Man. Previously, in Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker has been dealing with the fact that he has a cousin out there.

And as Spider-Man has employed Robbie Robertson to try and find out more about this mysterious man.

Of course, if Peter Parker had chosen another Post-It to prioritise, he may have popped by F.E.A.S.T., the charity where May Parker works and found a certain cousin volunteering. A tall dark stranger who reminded her of her dead husband, Peter's Uncle Ben. A lot.

So is this Mac Crane then? Aunt May's son? Uncle Ben's son? Richard Parker and Mary Parker's first son before they had Peter? Or some combination of the above?

During Death Spiral, Torment stated that one of his intended victims was Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Now, Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. In his only appearance, his adoptive aunt's nephew, Sam Reilly, was obsessed with whether there was a free buffet. But it's not this guy.

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic "Death Spiral" but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. And an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and cover with Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And tellign us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond"

Amazing Spider-Man #27 (legacy number #991) revisits said individual, who seems to be quite well-to-do. Older than Peter Parker, and may be able to a) expose a new genetic lineage for Spider-Man, but also, if he so wishes, reveal his secret identity… his name is Crane. Free Comics Book Day got the bloodwork done.

He is a New Yorker. He has access to a concierge doctor. And can get bloodwork done, fast.

And one of his biological parents is identified by DNA as having the surname "Parker". May, Ben, Richard, Mary or Theresa? That we don't know. That's all we have. And he looks like Ben Parker. Or possibly his brother Richard? Peter Parker's father?

Trouble, a five-issue series by Mark Millar, Terry and Rachel Dodson in 2003, was originally marketed by Marvel Comics in the Bill Jemas days as a potential new origin story for Peter Parker, featuring the teenage versions of Peter Parker's adoptive parents, Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Peter Parker's biological parents, Richard and Mary Parker. In which May and Richard have an affair, May gets pregnant, has the child, Peter, only to be raised by Richard and Mary as their own joint biological child. It was pointed out that the characters were too young when this happened to fit Marvel continuity, but maybe not if that child isn't Peter Parker but an older "cousin".

Is the Mysterious Cousin to be revealed as a child that either May or Ben had together before Peter? Or had separately with another party? A child who was adopted, or believed to be dead, and never mentioned? Maybe when they were teenagers? And he is Peter Parker's biological cousin? Or will it be revealed that Peter Parker is their actual biological child? And this cousin is an unrevealed child of Peter Parker's presumed parents, Richard and Mary Parker? Could it even be that Aunt May and Richard Parker are Peter Parker's biological parents after an affair, and it was all covered up? Did the Stork bring Mr Crane?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, had a far younger Aunt May and, presumably, Uncle Ben. If the comics were to swerve into reflecting that reality, as they have done in the past, might that change that timeline? And in the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated TV show, which reflects much of the movie continuity, including a younger Aunt May Parker, Richard Parker appears at the end of the final episode, alive, incarcerated for an unknown crime, and being visited in jail by Aunt May, with whom he seems to have a familiar relationship, and asking about his son. Season two is expected soon. Might this also tie in with the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity, somehow, as well?

Especially with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is coming…

And now in today's Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods, he really is looking the part…

As well as giving us his full name, Cormac Crane.

And so it's time for Mac to come by the house, while Peter Parker is there. Who recognises him from the bank… as well as who he looks like.

For Peter Parker, it's all about him. Clearly, Cormac Crane is going to reveal to everyone that he is Spider-Man's cousin and that Peter Parker is his cousin. As opposed to what everyone else knows is going to happen.

And from one false assumption from Peter Parker to another…

The son of Aunt May and Uncle Ben, from long before Peter Parker came on the scene. And never mentioned by her until now… looks like that Talk has been rather overdue… a very different kind of Trouble, it seems. Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods is published today.

Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Joe Kelly, Pete Woods

SPIDEY VS. SPORE! SPORE is spreading, and it's all SPIDER-MAN's fault! But should Peter even BE fighting in a tragedy of his own making?! And DON'T MISS the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in ASM/VENOM "Death Spiral"!

SPIDEY VS. SPORE! SPORE is spreading, and it's all SPIDER-MAN's fault! But should Peter even BE fighting in a tragedy of his own making?! And DON'T MISS the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in ASM/VENOM "Death Spiral"! Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Joe Kelly, Patrick Gleason

THE TALK… Peter Parker's world will never be the same. Don't miss one of the most pivotal issues in Spider-Man history! ‎ June 17, 2026

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