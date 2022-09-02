Dave McKean's Wolves In The Walls Are Watching Neil Gaiman's Sandman

At the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, art earlier this year I bought a Wolves In The Wall original page from Dave McKean, It was from the Dave McKean and Neil Gaiman kids book that, many years ago, I read to my now-far-too-old teenage daughters. The youngest has just started watching Sandman – and reading Sandman – and has also just twigged that they are both from the same writer. And that the artist did the end titles.

And that's because I finally got the page framed, and am hanging it up on the wall, to the right of the television. The page in question shows the wolves watching TV, holding out their remote control as their eyes boggle out of their heads. And now I am making them watch Sandman too. Not that they need much persuasion.

I just thought that you might like to join me in appreciating the synchronicity of the situation. I know it's been a heavily Neil Gaiman time on Bleeding Cool recently (and there's at least one more for later today, if Dark Horse get back to me) but I thought this one was worth adding into the mix.

Thank you Neil, thank you Dave, and thank you Lake Como Comic Art Festival. And a return to Mirrormask next for the kids, I guess. The first eleven episodes of Sandman currently airs on Netflix.

The Wolves in the Walls Paperback – Illustrated, July 26, 2005 by Neil Gaiman, Dave McKean

Lucy hears sneaking, creeping,

crumpling noises

coming from inside

the walls. She is sure there are

wolves living in

the walls

of her house.

There are. And right now they are watching The Sound Of Her Wings.