Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: bruce wayne, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, The Ojo

The Woman Who Thinks She Assassinated Bruce Wayne In Batman #16

The Woman Who Thinks She Assassinated Bruce Wayne In Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez next week

Article Summary Batman #16 reveals the woman who thinks she assassinated Bruce Wayne at Gotham’s Met Ball-style gala.

The Ōjō, a deadly assassin tied to Dr. Annika Zeller, appears to land the shot that drops Bruce Wayne.

Bruce Wayne’s apparent death is part of Batman’s larger plan, turning the assassination into a deadly trap.

With The Ōjō neutralized, Batman faces more killers ahead as Bruce Wayne’s death reshapes Gotham.

Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is out next week from DC Comics, featuring the death of Bruce Wayne, assassinated during the Gotham equivalent of the Met Ball. And this is how he looks with a bullet in his head, bleeding out, while everyone screams…

And it's The Ōjō holding the gun, the world-class assassin previously assigned to kill Dr Annika Zeller, with two swords made of solid light, using ravens to teleport, last seen after Damian Wayne forced her to flee. And now she is one of the six assassins commissioned to kill Bruce Wayne, just with a gun this time. And the one successful one. Or so it seems…

Maybe The Ōjō should have been quicker with those teleporting ravens… because they do work wonderfully, but they do have to make their way in and that might be a little harder now.

Because Batman set this trap was set before The Ōjō even pulled the trigger…

Batman always wins. Even if it means that Bruce Wayne must die…

So one The Ōjō down… with many more to come…and we'll be getting the Phantom Lord to boot!

Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026 Batman #17 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027 Batman #18 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

The Clown Prince of Crime's life hangs in the balance when one of his victims decides to take the law into his own hands. As Arkham Towers goes into lockdown, the Caped Crusader must race a madman with a bomb to save his archrival…and Dr. Annika Zeller! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their celebrated run on the Caped Crusader with death, destruction, and detective action. $4.99 February 3, 2027

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