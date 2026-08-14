Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, The X-Files

The X-Files Returns This Winter In The Daily LITG, 14th August 2026

The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Official: New X-Files and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Mark Waid and Action Comics

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, X-Factor Preview

LITG three years ago, a World's Finest Preview

LITG four years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

LITG five years ago, Free Comic Book Day Today

LITG six years ago, Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.

LITG seven years ago,

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton , artist on Saucer Country.

, artist on Saucer Country. Gary O'Donnell , artist on FutureQuake.

, artist on FutureQuake. Tim Daniel , comics colourist

, comics colourist Drew Bittner, comics editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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