Posted in: Comics | Tagged: acme novelty library, cartoon museum, chris ware, Dav Pilkey, dog man, forbidden planet, gosh comics, jeffrey brown, phillip bond, Quentin Blake Centre, ram v, shelly bond, south bank, Steve MacManus, thought bubble, waterstones

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics For November 2026

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics with Chris Ware, Dav Pilkey, Dog Man, Ram V, Shelly & Phillip Bond, Steve MacManus, Jeffrey Brown

Article Summary Things To Do In London If You Like Comics this November: signings, launches and live events across Soho, Covent Garden and beyond.

Catch Chris Ware, Ram V, Dav Pilkey, Jeffrey Brown, Shelly Bond and more at Gosh, Forbidden Planet, Waterstones and Leicester Square.

Plan around Thought Bubble, London Comic Mart, Doujin Con, creator meetups, drawing workshops and family-friendly comic sessions.

See comics-linked exhibitions at the Quentin Blake Centre and Cartoon Museum, including Tove Jansson, Queer as Comics and more.

November in London keeps the comics calendar busy as Forbidden Planet brings in Steve MacManus, Dan Cornwell, Peter Western and Ram V, Gosh Comics hosts a run of Thought Bubble-linked signings including Nick Abadzis, Angela Watson, Shelly and Phillip Bond,, Luke Pearson, Raúl Allén, Adam de Souza, Karl Stevens, Mahdi Khene, CROM, Kiera Won and Chris Ware with Acme Novelty Library #21. Dav Pilkey brings Dog Man to Leicester Square, Jeffrey Brown appears for his LEGO book at both Waterstones and Forbidden Planet, the long-running London Comic Mart returns to the Royal National Hotel. Doujin Con lands in Hammersmith, a new Tove Jansson exhibition at the Quentin Blake Centre, Ben Jennings and Nick Abadzis at the Cartoon Museum, as well as Troopers, Comic and Manga Creators Group, OverBoard and Comica Social Club keep on keeping on…

Sunday, 1st of November

No Straight Lines: Screening and Q&A , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, afternoon. Screening of the documentary No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (Alison Bechdel, Jennifer Camper, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard, Mary Wings), followed by a talk and online Q&A with producer Justin Hall from San Francisco. Accompanies the closing of Queer as Comics.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, afternoon. Screening of the documentary No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (Alison Bechdel, Jennifer Camper, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard, Mary Wings), followed by a talk and online Q&A with producer Justin Hall from San Francisco. Accompanies the closing of Queer as Comics. CollectorFest UK, The Spotlight, High Street, Hoddesdon, 10am-4pm. Premium collectors event covering TCG, film, TV, comics, music, sport and more. VIP early access from 9am.

Thursday, 5th of November

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm . Those who know, go

, . Those who know, go My Beloved Other launch party with Nick Abadzis and Angela Watson , Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm. Graphic memoir of their nearly forty-year interracial relationship, family histories, and experiences of anti-Black racism in Britain and America. Exclusive signed mini-print with copies of the book.

, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm. Graphic memoir of their nearly forty-year interracial relationship, family histories, and experiences of anti-Black racism in Britain and America. Exclusive signed mini-print with copies of the book. Comics and Cakes biscuit decorating class for adults, Comics & Cakes, 11A Chelsea Manor Street, Chelsea, 10.30am-12.30pm. Two-hour class learning royal icing techniques with baker Ülker. Ages 16+.

Friday, 6th of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 7th of November

Sunday, 8th of November

Dav Pilkey Dog Man Epic Tour, ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, 11 am and 3 pm. Meet the creator of Dog Man, Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club for the release of Dog Man: A Sprinkle of Time. Includes live drawing, photo opportunities and a pre-signed exclusive edition. Costumes encouraged. Tickets include the book and a glow-in-the-dark backpack tag.

Tuesday, 10th of November

Lego Comic Book Club with Jeffrey Brown, Waterstones Finchley Road, 255 Finchley Road, 4.30pm. Interactive drawing session and discussion of LEGO: Nikolas Nurdblok and the Lost Brick. Ages 7+.

Wednesday, 11th of November

Raúl Allén signing Doctor Strange: Endless Nightmare , Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm. Thought Bubble partnership. Stand-alone Marvel Arts graphic novel with Kevin J. Anderson and Patricia Martín. Psychedelic trip into the Nightmare Realm after Stephen Strange encounters a patient who insists life is "nothing but the dream of a sleeping god." Shades of Winsor McCay's Little Nemo.

, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm. Thought Bubble partnership. Stand-alone Marvel Arts graphic novel with Kevin J. Anderson and Patricia Martín. Psychedelic trip into the Nightmare Realm after Stephen Strange encounters a patient who insists life is "nothing but the dream of a sleeping god." Shades of Winsor McCay's Little Nemo. Reads Book Club with V For Vendetta, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm .Remember, remember the 11th of November, for discussing art, theme and plot, I know of no reason why GOSH website discount code READSNOV26 should ever be forgotten!

Thursday, 12th of November

Blind Alley, Pepper and Zuperhero Comics triple signing with Adam de Souza, Karl Stevens and Mahdi Khene, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm. Thought Bubble partnership. De Souza marks five years of Blind Alley (plus Mutt Mag, The Gulf); Stevens launches Pepper (standalone sequel to Penny); Khene with Steel Streets and other Zuperhero titles.

Friday, 13th of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington Getting the train to Thought Bubble.

Saturday, 14th of November

Sunday, 15th of November

Thursday, 19th of November

My Beloved Other: Nick Abadzis and Angela Watson In Conversation with Zakia Sewell , 6-8 pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho. The authors of My Beloved Other discuss their graphic novel-memoir "of love, race and optimism" with broadcaster and BBC Radio 6 DJ Zakia Sewell. There will be an opportunity to purchase the book and get it signed (you can pre-order with your ticket).

, 6-8 pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho. The authors of My Beloved Other discuss their graphic novel-memoir "of love, race and optimism" with broadcaster and BBC Radio 6 DJ Zakia Sewell. There will be an opportunity to purchase the book and get it signed (you can pre-order with your ticket). Reece Shearsmith signing Things I Took From the Dark, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6.30pm. Ticketed (£24.54 including book). Macabre illustrated memoir The Museum Of Me.

Friday, 20th of November

Caroline Peckham & Susanne Valenti in conversation , Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. Followed by signing of Zodiac Academy: On the Cursed Day of Christmas (2-3.30pm). Ticketed signing includes the book.

, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. Followed by signing of Zodiac Academy: On the Cursed Day of Christmas (2-3.30pm). Ticketed signing includes the book. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

Saturday, 21st of November

Monday, 23rd of November

The Acme Novelty Library 21 signing with Chris Ware, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm. Latest edition of the influential series, thanks to Drawn & Quarterly.

Tuesday, 24th of November

Drawn to the Chaos. A Visual Guide to a Tumultuous Decade – Ben Jennings in Conversation with Cody Dahler, Book Launch and Talk, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, 6.30-8.30 pmA rollercoaster ride through a turbulent, strange and inane decade of politics and culture from multi – award – winning Guardian cartoonist, Ben Jennings. "Everything's on Fire! Here's Another Picture." That's what cartoonist Ben Jennings has been saying over and over again – hunched over his desk chronicling the last ten years, from 2016 – 2026, he's seen enough drama to last a lifetime. As well as the book, Ben Jennings will also have prints available to purchase on a print-on-demand basis at The Cartoon Museum on the evening, and for the duration of our Pop-Up Print shop.

Wednesday, 25th of November

Comica Social Club, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Friday, 27th of November

Drink And Draw with Mark Stafford , meet at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street at 6.40pm, walk to Royal George for 7pm, Charing Cross Road, Soho

, meet at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street at 6.40pm, walk to Royal George for 7pm, Charing Cross Road, Soho Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

Saturday, 28th of November

Sunday, 29th of November

London Comic Mart , Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, 11am-4pm. Long-running back-issue and collectables fair. Early entry usually paid from 11am; free later. Around 100+ trader stalls of American and British comics, original art and related items. Social meeting of old-school comic collectors in the pub and cafe onsite.

, Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, 11am-4pm. Long-running back-issue and collectables fair. Early entry usually paid from 11am; free later. Around 100+ trader stalls of American and British comics, original art and related items. Social meeting of old-school comic collectors in the pub and cafe onsite. Meet Jamie Smart at Waterstones Piccadilly , Waterstones Piccadilly, 1pm. Signing The World of Bunny vs Monkey and Bunny vs Monkey: Day of the Heroes. Ticket options include family entry plus books.

, Waterstones Piccadilly, 1pm. Signing The World of Bunny vs Monkey and Bunny vs Monkey: Day of the Heroes. Ticket options include family entry plus books. Dungeons and Dragons game night at Comics and Cakes, Comics & Cakes, 11A Chelsea Manor Street, Chelsea, 3-6pm. Beginners welcome. Welcome drink included. Led by DM Lucia.

Ongoing Exhibitions And Events

Does my head look BIG in this? The art of portrait caricature , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, until early November (listed as 1st or 8th). Provocative, insightful and rude portrait caricature from Renaissance Italy through 18th-century England to the present. Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, until early November (listed as 1st or 8th). Provocative, insightful and rude portrait caricature from Renaissance Italy through 18th-century England to the present. Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. 'The Sad Ghost Club': Lize Meddings, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, until 6th of December. Showcase of original pages and never-before-shared work from the series about mental health awareness and a sad ghostie learning about themselves and others. Final instalment published August 2026.

Pop-up Print Shop , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, from around 12th of November until 20th of December. Six-week Christmas pop-up in the special exhibition gallery with best-sellers, new additions and guest features, including children's, superhero, political and gag prints. Features the winning artist from the Pepita Coffee / Fatboy Slim competition.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, from around 12th of November until 20th of December. Six-week Christmas pop-up in the special exhibition gallery with best-sellers, new additions and guest features, including children's, superhero, political and gag prints. Features the winning artist from the Pepita Coffee / Fatboy Slim competition. Quentin Blake: Performance , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, until 1st of April 2027. Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings exploring theatrical influences, including nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, until 1st of April 2027. Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings exploring theatrical influences, including nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds. Queer as Comics , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 1st of November. First major UK exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making from the 1940s to the present, curated by Paul Gravett.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 1st of November. First major UK exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making from the 1940s to the present, curated by Paul Gravett. Faerdom: Now, As Ever , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 29th of March 2027. Fromm Studio (Vince Ibay and Jessica Miller) explore digital landscapes through animated figures of ancient legend and myth.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 29th of March 2027. Fromm Studio (Vince Ibay and Jessica Miller) explore digital landscapes through animated figures of ancient legend and myth. Library display: Sophy Hollington , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 31st of December. Free rotating display of linocuts drawing on alchemy manuscripts, folktale and Old English poetry.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, until 31st of December. Free rotating display of linocuts drawing on alchemy manuscripts, folktale and Old English poetry. Quentin Blake: The Southbank Parade, Southbank Centre / Royal Festival Hall, until 8th of November. Thirty life-size characters by Quentin Blake dotted around the venue to mark the 75th anniversary of the Festival of Britain.

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