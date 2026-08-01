Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan | Tagged: caption, cartoon museum, Circuit Breaker, doctor who, forbidden planet, gosh, jo martin, london, oxford, Quentin Blake Centre

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In August 2026

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2026, with Frank Miller, Jamie Smart, Jo Martin and more

Article Summary London comics highlights for August 2026 include Frank Miller at Forbidden Planet and Jamie Smart at Gosh.

Find London comic signings, kids workshops, creator meetups, Drink and Draw nights, and the long-running Comic Mart.

Big August London events include Jo Martin’s Doctor Who signing, a 2000 AD mega-signing, Gosh! Fest and Anime Con.

Plan visits to London’s Cartoon Museum and Quentin Blake Centre for comics exhibitions, tours, storytelling and drop-ins.

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2026, and it begins with the rescheduling of Frank Miller's appearance to sign his new memoir at Forbidden Planet and a kids' comics festival at Gosh with Jamie Smart. As well as plenty for the month, signings, workshops, conventions, festivals, marts, even Jo Martin signing Doctor Who comics on the same day I'm off to Oxford for Caption… start planning now!

Saturday, 1st of August

Sunday, 2nd of August London Cartoon Museum Gallery Tour, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 1.30-2:15 pm and 3-3.45 pm

Discover the stories within our collection in these special tours. Visitors will enjoy a guided 45-minute tour with highlighted objects within our 20th anniversary gallery trail. Celebrate the rich history of the collection as we mark an important milestone in the Museum's life.

Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 1.30-2:15 pm and 3-3.45 pm Discover the stories within our collection in these special tours. Visitors will enjoy a guided 45-minute tour with highlighted objects within our 20th anniversary gallery trail. Celebrate the rich history of the collection as we mark an important milestone in the Museum's life. Friends of The Cartoon Museum Breakfast Viewing of Does my head look BIG in this? The art of portrait caricature, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 11 am-12 pm. Attendees will receive a light breakfast and have the opportunity to take a look at our latest exhibition before the museum opens to the public, along with a warm welcome and introduction from The Cartoon Museum's Director, Beth Bryan.

Monday, 3rd of August Illustrate a Children's Book Course, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10 am-4 pm. Tuesday, 4th of August Illustrate a Children's Book Course, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10 am-4 pm.

Wednesday, 5th of August

Manga Workshop , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 11am-Noon, for children aged 8-14

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 11am-Noon, for children aged 8-14 Caricatures- Fun with Faces Workshop , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 2-3.30 pm. Children aged 8-14

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 2-3.30 pm. Children aged 8-14 Illustrate a Children's Book Course, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10am-4pm.

Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10am-4pm. Summer Family Drop-In with Zoe , Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free Drop In.

, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free Drop In. Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In.

Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon. Led by Centre staff and volunteers, sessions are designed to engage young children with exciting stories and spark their imagination. Each session will include illustrated stories and a simple activity designed to encourage creative play and exploration.

Thursday, 6th of August

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm . Those who know, go

, . Those who know, go Make a Mini-Comic Workshop , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 11am-12.30pm. Children aged 8-14

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 11am-12.30pm. Children aged 8-14 Superheroes Workshop , Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 2-3.30pm. Children aged 8-14

, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 2-3.30pm. Children aged 8-14 Quentin Blake: Performance Curator Tour ,at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell 3pm

,at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell 3pm MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate!

Friday, 7th of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 8th of August

Sunday, 9th of August

Caption 2026, Seacourt Hall, Botley, Oxford. See above.1-2 Well-Being Panel: Sophie and Scarlett Rickard, Debasmita Dasgupta, Shri Gunasekara, Al Davidson

2-3 Panel on AI: Pete Trainor, Hannah Berry, Karrie Fransman, Kitsuneart chair: Amy Letts

3-4 "Can comics change the world?" – The Politics Panel: Rich Johnson, The Rickard Sisters, Hannah Berry, Myfanwy Tristam, Chair: Shaun Picken

4-5 Discussion: Ethical Piracy?! Chair: Rich Johnson

Monday, 10th of August

Wednesday, 12th of August

Thursday, 13th of August

Make a Mini-Comic Workshop, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, 2-3,30pm. Children aged 8-14

Friday, 14th of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 15th of August

Sunday, 16th of August

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, 11am-5pm

Long-running back-issue and collectables fair

Tuesday, 18th of August

London Comic Con, 10am-Noon, The Stranded pub, 430 The Strand, Covent Garden

No idea what this is but it's listed and it's at a pub.

Wednesday, 19th of August

Thursday, 20th of August

Friday, 21st of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 22nd of August

Tuesday, 25th of August

Let's Draw with Cartoonist Marc Jackson, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am-12.30pm. Children 5 and up. Join cartoonist Marc Jacksonfor a crazy-fun comics and cartoon art workshop! You'll learn how to create characters for comics, whilst breaking the rules and having fun all at the same time. Let's celebrate the joy of drawing and creativity as only comics can bring!

Wednesday, 26th of August

Thursday, 27th of August

Picture Book Workshop with Adam Stower , Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am-12.30 pm. Ages 4 and up. Join award-winning children's author and illustrator Adam Stower to celebrate his gorgeous new picture book, LITTLE ACORN – a wonderfully funny and reassuring story about friendship perfect for children facing new experiences. Packed to the brim with fun and creativity, and featuring a live drawalong, this event is perfect for all budding illustrators aged 4+.

, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am-12.30 pm. Ages 4 and up. Join award-winning children's author and illustrator Adam Stower to celebrate his gorgeous new picture book, LITTLE ACORN – a wonderfully funny and reassuring story about friendship perfect for children facing new experiences. Packed to the brim with fun and creativity, and featuring a live drawalong, this event is perfect for all budding illustrators aged 4+. Picture Book Workshop with Adam Stower, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 2-3.30pm. Ages 7 and up. Join award-winning children's author and illustrator Adam Stower, and hear all about the adventures of Murray and Bun, the stars of his hilarious and highly-illustrated series! In the latest instalment, MURRAY THE EXPLORER, Murray and Bun travel through the cat flap and into their most daring adventure yet… Packed to the brim with fun and creativity, and featuring a live drawalong, this event is perfect for all budding illustrators aged 7+.

Friday, 28th of August

Drink and Draw , Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm

, Comic Book Workshop with Steve Webb , Waterstones Piccadilly, Picadilly, 11am and at 1pm

, Waterstones Piccadilly, Picadilly, 11am and at 1pm London Anime Con , Novotel London West, Hammersmith

, Novotel London West, Hammersmith Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 29th of August

Gosh! Fest Small Press Festival 2026, Gosh Comics , Berwick Street, Soho. 11am-7pmHosting almost 50 of the country's most talented cartoonists, up and comers who have barely published their first zine to grizzled vets who remember the days of Fast Fiction and Thought Bubble in Leeds. Just like last year, our guests will even be working on a comic together, right in front of your very eyes! To get your hands on the comic our guests make, we'll have a stamp card system, one stamp per signing attended, and if you get four or more you get a copy free! If you haven't picked up your free comic from last year yet, then make sure to bring those stamp cards with you and let us know. As a part of the event we'll be running a Drink & Draw the evening before with several of the artists who will be attending on the day.

, Berwick Street, Soho. 11am-7pmHosting almost 50 of the country's most talented cartoonists, up and comers who have barely published their first zine to grizzled vets who remember the days of Fast Fiction and Thought Bubble in Leeds. Just like last year, our guests will even be working on a comic together, right in front of your very eyes! To get your hands on the comic our guests make, we'll have a stamp card system, one stamp per signing attended, and if you get four or more you get a copy free! If you haven't picked up your free comic from last year yet, then make sure to bring those stamp cards with you and let us know. As a part of the event we'll be running a Drink & Draw the evening before with several of the artists who will be attending on the day. 11-12: Andy Barron , Sar Cousins , Leo Fox , NanaSometimesDraws , Miranda Smart , Claude TC & Kiera Won

, , , , , & 12-1: Skai Campbell , Gemma Dunnell , Rebecca K Jones , Rein Lee , Peter Morey , Lauren O'Farrell & Francis Todd

, , , , , & Francis Todd 1-2: Millie Dobson , Ferry Gouw , Jim Hemmingfield , Michael D Kennedy , Fred Lanka , Emilia McKenzie & Lele Vives

, , , , , & 2-3: Matthew Dooley , Mereida Fajardo , Ed Firth , Shane Melisse , Joe Stone , Luke Stuart & Rachel Tubb

, , , , , & 3-4: Will Humberstone , Clio Isadora , Joseph Killick , LJ McDonald , Bex Ollerton , Will Powers & Ed Stockham

, , , , , & 4-5: Josh Hicks , Shazleen Khan , KitsuneArt , Beck Kubrick , Mo Morrell , Rachael Smith & Timothy Winchester

, , , , , & 5-6: Sean Azzopardi , Gareth Hopkins , Douglas Noble , Mark Stafford , Dan White , Henry Widdicombe & Patrick Wray

, , , , , & London Anime Con , Novotel London West, Hammersmith

, Novotel London West, Hammersmith OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm See listings above

Sunday, 3oth of August

London Anime Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

Ongoing Exhibitions

Does my head look BIG in this? The art of portrait caricature u ntil 1st of November, Cartoon Museum. Wells Street, Noho .

Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

. Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players. Exhibit: Well Actually: An Accurate Enough Collection until 4th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia .

A collection of comics that Madeline Horwath did the research for! From Medieval poetry to Medieval diseases to Medieval art, this expansive collection of topics will have no survivors! Madeline 'Mads' Horwath is a cartoonist and humorist who sold their first cartoon to The New Yorker in 2019. They use their dark sense of humor to make comics about history. Since they've begun cartooning, they became a regular with The New Yorker, LA Times, and Chicago Reader before focusing their full attention to becoming a regular cartoonist for The Guardian in 2025. Having made a few cartoons go massively viral, they are able to balance out making personal work and freelance work for institutions like The Wellcome Trust in England. Currently, Madeline is working on a humorous art history book set to come out in 2027.

. A collection of comics that did the research for! From Medieval poetry to Medieval diseases to Medieval art, this expansive collection of topics will have no survivors! Madeline 'Mads' Horwath is a cartoonist and humorist who sold their first cartoon to The New Yorker in 2019. They use their dark sense of humor to make comics about history. Since they've begun cartooning, they became a regular with The New Yorker, LA Times, and Chicago Reader before focusing their full attention to becoming a regular cartoonist for The Guardian in 2025. Having made a few cartoons go massively viral, they are able to balance out making personal work and freelance work for institutions like The Wellcome Trust in England. Currently, Madeline is working on a humorous art history book set to come out in 2027. Quentin Blake: Performance, at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell until 1st of April 2027

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of Roald Dahl and David Walliams . One of Quentin 's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds.

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of and . One of 's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds. Queer as Comics , at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell until 4th of November

The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons,. It has been created by guest curator Paul Gravett and supported by an Advisory Board panel.

, The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons,. It has been created by guest curator and supported by an Advisory Board panel. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell until 31st of August

.A kaleidoscopic exploration of identity through vibrant prints, paintings and sketches inspired by Hollywood film, sci-fi and 2000s era pop-punk and will immerse visitors into the British-Sri Lankan illustrator and designer's world. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… is supported using public funding by The National Lottery through Arts Council England, with major support by the Bagri Foundation, and sponsored by Procreate.

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