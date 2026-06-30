Posted in: Comics | Tagged: arc, cartoon museum, forbidden planet, frank miller, gosh, london, Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration. London. 2024

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2026

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in July 2026 - ARC, Small Press Day, 2000AD, Frank Miller, Gosh Comics, Forbidden Planet and more

Article Summary Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in July 2026 includes ARC Festival, Small Press Day and major signings.

Find London comics events at Gosh, Forbidden Planet, Waterstones and the Quentin Blake Centre all month long.

Highlights include Frank Miller live in conversation, 2000 AD creators, Heartstopper celebrations and launch parties.

Discover comic workshops, reading groups, gallery tours, queer comics talks and exhibitions across London in July.

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for July 2026 and it's one amazing month. Comics Small Press Festival at Gosh Comics, an amazing weekend small press comics Arc Festival, with exhibitions, talks and parties over in Peckham, and Frank Miller coming to talk and launch his new memoir. I also hear that he may be doing a signing at Forbidden Planet, but that's not on the schedule yet…

Wednesday, 1st of July

Matthew Hardy and Rob Jones Signing The War Of The Worlds: Thunder Child at Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, London, 5.30-6.30pm

"The War of the Worlds: Thunder Child follows the exploits of the crew of the eponymous ironclad torpedo ram, the HMS Thunder Child. Sitting alongside the events of Wells' novel, the story takes place against a backdrop of strange occurrences and creeping terror, all leading up to the Thunder Child's final heroic showdown with the invaders from Mars. This is a terrifying and thrilling tale soaked in blood, recriminations, sacrifice and loss, the first act in a new take on the well-known science-fiction classic with a unique cast and its own story to tell. A story of the horrors and conflicts of the crew as they experience the first desperate days of the Martian invasion and face the possible collapse of the British Empire and civilisation itself – threatened both from the stars… and from within."

"The War of the Worlds: Thunder Child follows the exploits of the crew of the eponymous ironclad torpedo ram, the HMS Thunder Child. Sitting alongside the events of Wells' novel, the story takes place against a backdrop of strange occurrences and creeping terror, all leading up to the Thunder Child's final heroic showdown with the invaders from Mars. This is a terrifying and thrilling tale soaked in blood, recriminations, sacrifice and loss, the first act in a new take on the well-known science-fiction classic with a unique cast and its own story to tell. A story of the horrors and conflicts of the crew as they experience the first desperate days of the Martian invasion and face the possible collapse of the British Empire and civilisation itself – threatened both from the stars… and from within." Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration , 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In.

Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon. Led by Centre staff and volunteers, sessions are designed to engage young children with exciting stories and spark their imagination. Each session will include illustrated stories and a simple activity designed to encourage creative play and exploration.

, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In. Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon. Led by Centre staff and volunteers, sessions are designed to engage young children with exciting stories and spark their imagination. Each session will include illustrated stories and a simple activity designed to encourage creative play and exploration. Comics, Cartooning And Disability by Rotten Crip Collective, The Peckham Pelican, 92 Peckham Road, 1-4pm

"An introduction to autobio comics and cartooning as a tool to explore the crip experience. workshop and social. The Peckham Pelican is level access with a wheelchair accessible toilet.

Thursday, 2nd of July

Heartstopper Volume 6 Release Party, Waterstones, Gower Street, 6pm.

Join us at Gower Street to celebrate the release of Heartstopper 6, the final volume in Alice Oseman's acclaimed series. Taking place in our sparkling new events lounge, we invite you to an evening of crafty fun, themed drinks, and the opportunity to test your knowledge of the series in our heart-stopping quiz. Each attendee will head home with a copy of Oseman's beautiful final installment, as well as a goodie bag full of Heartstopper merch!

Join us at Gower Street to celebrate the release of Heartstopper 6, the final volume in Alice Oseman's acclaimed series. Taking place in our sparkling new events lounge, we invite you to an evening of crafty fun, themed drinks, and the opportunity to test your knowledge of the series in our heart-stopping quiz. Each attendee will head home with a copy of Oseman's beautiful final installment, as well as a goodie bag full of Heartstopper merch! Troopers , Soho, from 6pm . Those who know, go

, . Those who know, go Limbo Launch Party With Ferry Gouw, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm .

Ferry Gouw! Ferry will be launching his brand new Breakdown Press book, Limbo. "Super weird like a crazy fever dream. I liked it and it stuck with me."- Zadie Smith.

. Ferry Gouw! Ferry will be launching his brand new Breakdown Press book, Limbo. "Super weird like a crazy fever dream. I liked it and it stuck with me."- Zadie Smith. Bleed Ink Launch Party With CROM, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm .

As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, we're publishing a series of sketchbooks with some of our favourite artists, those who have an important history to the shop and with some knockout artwork that we want to showcase. Our first sketchbook, BLEED INK, was made in conjunction with someone who satisfies all of the above, the incredible artist CROM, the artist behind one of our top selling comics, Birdking!

. As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, we're publishing a series of sketchbooks with some of our favourite artists, those who have an important history to the shop and with some knockout artwork that we want to showcase. Our first sketchbook, BLEED INK, was made in conjunction with someone who satisfies all of the above, the incredible artist CROM, the artist behind one of our top selling comics, Birdking! Ever Feel Like…An evening with MURUGIAH, Deeney's Cafe, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 6-8.45pm

Hear from illustrator, artist and designer MURUGIAH as he reflects on his first solo exhibition with Matt Alagiah. MURUGIAH first trained in architecture before pivoting his creative path to illustration, establishing a multi-disciplinary practise spanning painting, public sculpture, film poster and book cover commissions, and more. Known globally for his kaleidoscope visual world, his first solo exhibition showcases commercial work alongside his personal practice, with newly created paintings, sculptures and an installation on display. In this talk, find out about the personal narratives that lie behind the works as MURUGIAH shares insights into his creative journey, his working process, the importance of developing an authentic artistic practice and a reflection on the illustration industry today, in conversation with journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of It's Nice That, Matt Alagiah. The talk will be followed by a Q&A. Join us in the café from 6PM to grab a complimentary drink from our sponsors El Rayo Tequila before the talk starts.

Hear from illustrator, artist and designer MURUGIAH as he reflects on his first solo exhibition with Matt Alagiah. MURUGIAH first trained in architecture before pivoting his creative path to illustration, establishing a multi-disciplinary practise spanning painting, public sculpture, film poster and book cover commissions, and more. Known globally for his kaleidoscope visual world, his first solo exhibition showcases commercial work alongside his personal practice, with newly created paintings, sculptures and an installation on display. In this talk, find out about the personal narratives that lie behind the works as MURUGIAH shares insights into his creative journey, his working process, the importance of developing an authentic artistic practice and a reflection on the illustration industry today, in conversation with journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of It's Nice That, Matt Alagiah. The talk will be followed by a Q&A. Join us in the café from 6PM to grab a complimentary drink from our sponsors El Rayo Tequila before the talk starts. Horror, Holmes & Reinventing Heroes: Joel Meadows and Jasper Bark, Books on the Rise, 80 Hill Rise, Richmond, 7-8.30pm

Join us at Books on the Rise for an electrifying evening with Joel Meadows and Jasper Bark as they dive deep into Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders — a bold, genre-bending reinvention of the world's greatest detective. When Watson leaves Holmes to help Crick unravel the DNA helix and finds himself in the employ of England's most evil man, the Detective is forced to team up with an unlikely group to defeat this monstrous figure and return England to its status quo.

Friday, 3rd of July

Demon Faggots Launch Party With Fredde Lanka, Gosh Comics , Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm .

Launch party for Demon Faggots. The series follows the misadventures of a demon named Fred, his best friend Jonathan, and his overly sexual flatmate, Butt Daemon. Fred is heartbroken and recently graduated from art school. Butt Daemon is a horny critique of bad gays, our worst instincts on a high fibre diet. Insatiable, flamboyant, hairy.

, . Launch party for Demon Faggots. The series follows the misadventures of a demon named Fred, his best friend Jonathan, and his overly sexual flatmate, Butt Daemon. Fred is heartbroken and recently graduated from art school. Butt Daemon is a horny critique of bad gays, our worst instincts on a high fibre diet. Insatiable, flamboyant, hairy. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 4th of July

Artist Tour – MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like, Engine House Galleries, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell 11am and 3pm

Explore MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like…in a 45 minute artist led guided tour. MURUGIAH's work reflects on his life and identity, drawing on his Sri Lankan heritage and Welsh upbringing. His flower-, elephant- and skull-headed characters are influenced by a youth playing Nintendo, listening to pop punk and watching Saturday morning cartoons. Fused with references to Hollywood film and Sri Lankan art and design, works range from new sculpture and painting to commercial print and animation.

Explore MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like…in a 45 minute artist led guided tour. MURUGIAH's work reflects on his life and identity, drawing on his Sri Lankan heritage and Welsh upbringing. His flower-, elephant- and skull-headed characters are influenced by a youth playing Nintendo, listening to pop punk and watching Saturday morning cartoons. Fused with references to Hollywood film and Sri Lankan art and design, works range from new sculpture and painting to commercial print and animation. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 5th of July

Gallery Tour, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 1-2.15pm and 3-3.45pm

Discover the stories within our collection in these special tours. Visitors will enjoy a guided 45-minute tour with highlighted objects within our 20th anniversary gallery trail. Celebrate the rich history of the collection as we mark an important milestone in the Museum's life.

Wednesday, 8th of July

Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration , 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In.

Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon.

, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In. Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon. An Evening with Queer As Comics, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 6:30-8:30PM

Bringing together ground breaking cartoonists Kate Charlesworth and David Shenton, who began cartooning in the early queer press of the 1970s and continue today, and contemporary creators Leo Fox and Ollie Hicks, in dialogue to discuss their comic work through the lens of fantasy, we explore queer comic storytelling past, present and future, from the perspectives of those who helped shape and continue to influence it. Book a ticket for the talk and get free after-hours entry to Queer As Comics from 5:30PM before the talk starts. Early booking recommended as limited spots available. Join us in the café from 6PM to grab a complimentary drink from our sponsors El Rayo Tequila before the talk starts. Paul Gravett, leading comic historian and curator of Queer As Comics, will be compere on the night.8 July 2026.

Bringing together ground breaking cartoonists Kate Charlesworth and David Shenton, who began cartooning in the early queer press of the 1970s and continue today, and contemporary creators Leo Fox and Ollie Hicks, in dialogue to discuss their comic work through the lens of fantasy, we explore queer comic storytelling past, present and future, from the perspectives of those who helped shape and continue to influence it. Book a ticket for the talk and get free after-hours entry to Queer As Comics from 5:30PM before the talk starts. Early booking recommended as limited spots available. Join us in the café from 6PM to grab a complimentary drink from our sponsors El Rayo Tequila before the talk starts. Paul Gravett, leading comic historian and curator of Queer As Comics, will be compere on the night.8 July 2026. Reads, Gosh Comics monthly after hours comics reading group, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members. With the second volume releasing later this year, this is a perfect time to check out this series! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday 10th June, from 7pm, and hope to see some new faces! You can order a copy of Anzuelo from our website by clicking the link here.

Thursday, 9th of July

MOTE Private View for Arc Festival , AMP Gallery, 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6-9pm

Ahead of Arc Festival Private View with Alex Treskman, Andres Magan, Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Cameron Arthur, Emil Friis-Ernst, Erlend Peder Kvam, Fidelia Schlegl, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler, John Molesworth, Kayla Lui, Leomi Sadler, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Richard Short, Wai Wai Pang, Zeel

, Ahead of Arc Festival Private View with Alex Treskman, Andres Magan, Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Cameron Arthur, Emil Friis-Ernst, Erlend Peder Kvam, Fidelia Schlegl, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler, John Molesworth, Kayla Lui, Leomi Sadler, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Richard Short, Wai Wai Pang, Zeel Cartooning w/ Madeline Horwath London illustrator meet-up, Blend, Festival Hall bar and kitchen cafe , level 2, facing the Thames, South Bank, 6-9pm

Join us this July for a special event with acclaimed cartoonist Madeline Horwath and discover what makes a genuinely great cartoon. Whether you are an aspiring illustrator, a seasoned cartoonist, or simply fascinated by visual storytelling, this is a unique opportunity to gain experience from one of the industry's most engaging creative voices. During our Blend July event, Madeline will share insights into their creative process, discuss the essential ingredients of effective cartooning, and offer guidance for illustrators looking to strengthen their own work. You will obviously need to come armed with your own favourite drawing materials to draw cartoons of your own.Please find us at the Festival Hall bar and kitchen cafe, level 2 (facing the Thames) where your organisers will be there early to greet you .

, level 2, facing the Thames, South Bank, 6-9pm Join us this July for a special event with acclaimed cartoonist Madeline Horwath and discover what makes a genuinely great cartoon. Whether you are an aspiring illustrator, a seasoned cartoonist, or simply fascinated by visual storytelling, this is a unique opportunity to gain experience from one of the industry's most engaging creative voices. During our Blend July event, Madeline will share insights into their creative process, discuss the essential ingredients of effective cartooning, and offer guidance for illustrators looking to strengthen their own work. You will obviously need to come armed with your own favourite drawing materials to draw cartoons of your own.Please find us at the Festival Hall bar and kitchen cafe, level 2 (facing the Thames) where your organisers will be there early to greet you . MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds

Friday, 10th of July

Orlando Launch Party With Jules Scheele, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 5-6pm .

Launch of Jules Scheele's signed bookplate edition of Orlando graphic novel. You may recognise Jule's fantastic artwork from the series of Graphic Guides including Gender: A Graphic History, Queer: A Graphic Guide and Sexuality: A Graphic Guide. Virginia Woolf's classic novel Orlando tells the story of a poet adrift in time; he starts out his life as a nobleman in Queen Elizabeth I's court, and her story concludes as a thirty-six year old woman in the present. Jules Scheele's graphic novel adaptation of this important queer work tells the complete story of Orlando's journey through history that examines the shifting and changing ideas of gender and sexuality, and plumbs the depths of the human heart. Taking us through love affairs, betrayals and exiles, struggles against conformity and poetry through the ages, Orlando is a fantastical adventure filled with satirical wit.

. Launch of Jules Scheele's signed bookplate edition of Orlando graphic novel. You may recognise Jule's fantastic artwork from the series of Graphic Guides including Gender: A Graphic History, Queer: A Graphic Guide and Sexuality: A Graphic Guide. Virginia Woolf's classic novel Orlando tells the story of a poet adrift in time; he starts out his life as a nobleman in Queen Elizabeth I's court, and her story concludes as a thirty-six year old woman in the present. Jules Scheele's graphic novel adaptation of this important queer work tells the complete story of Orlando's journey through history that examines the shifting and changing ideas of gender and sexuality, and plumbs the depths of the human heart. Taking us through love affairs, betrayals and exiles, struggles against conformity and poetry through the ages, Orlando is a fantastical adventure filled with satirical wit. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 11th of July

Sunday 12th July

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers

at Unit 8, Copeland Park, A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. AMP Gallery, 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am-6pm

Wednesday, 15th of July

Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In. Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon.

Friday, 17th of July

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 18th of July

Si Spurrier and Michal Dowling signing Minotaur #1 from Ignition Press and A Mishchief Of Magpies from Dstlry, Forbidden Planet , Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 3.30-4.30pm

, 2000 AD: Judge Dredd Signing Event, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6pm . Rob Williams & Henry Flint will be signing copies of Judge Dredd: And To The Sea Return, and Simon Bisley will be signing copies of Batman/Judge Dredd: Judgement On Gotham (Anniversary Edition). A maximum of 3 items can be signed per customer during this event

. Rob Williams & Henry Flint will be signing copies of Judge Dredd: And To The Sea Return, and Simon Bisley will be signing copies of Batman/Judge Dredd: Judgement On Gotham (Anniversary Edition). A maximum of 3 items can be signed per customer during this event Queer Comics Workshop, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, Creative Studio, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, Session 1: 10.30am-12.30pm, Session 2: 1.30-3.30pm

Ever wanted to tell your story through a comic but don't know where to start? Illustrator and facilitator Chloe Elise Dennis is here to help. Supporting our opening exhibition Queer as Comics, Chloe will introduce her practice and some of the featured illustrators before leading a practical session on how to share your own experience in graphic format. All materials will be provided.

Ever wanted to tell your story through a comic but don't know where to start? Illustrator and facilitator Chloe Elise Dennis is here to help. Supporting our opening exhibition Queer as Comics, Chloe will introduce her practice and some of the featured illustrators before leading a practical session on how to share your own experience in graphic format. All materials will be provided. Curator Tour – Queer As Comics, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, Coal Store Galleries, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 11am and 2.30pm

Explore Queer As Comics in a 45 minute guided tour with curator Paul Gravett.

Explore Queer As Comics in a 45 minute guided tour with curator Paul Gravett. Comic Drawing with Ruffle, Museum of Croydon, Katharine Street, Croydon, 2pm

Learn to tell stories through comics art with local artist Ruffle! We'll cover basic techniques and storyboarding in this relaxed afternoon workshop. Part of Grayson Perry's 'Essex House Tapestries: The Life of Julie Cope' exhibition event series.

Saturday, 19th of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 22nd of July

Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45-2:45pm. Free Drop In. Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, 23rd of July

Pepita Coffee in Partnership with Fat Boy Slim x The Cartoon Museum collaboration launch party , Cartoon Museum , Wells St, Noho, 4-9pm. First 50 tickets are FREE!

Join us on July 23rd for a one-night celebration of art, coffee, and culture, featuring our limited-edition Pepita Coffee collectable art coffee tin inspired by James Gillray. Enjoy coffee samples, a curated DJ set, and an exclusive museum tour — all in a beautifully unique setting.

, First 50 tickets are FREE! Join us on July 23rd for a one-night celebration of art, coffee, and culture, featuring our limited-edition Pepita Coffee collectable art coffee tin inspired by James Gillray. Enjoy coffee samples, a curated DJ set, and an exclusive museum tour — all in a beautifully unique setting. Starting A Movement: Queer Comics, Community, and Activism event, Deeney's Cafe, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 6-7.45pm

Reflecting on the work of queer comic creators from the past, our panel will explore queer comics and their inherent tie to social and political activism. They will discuss why it is so important to remember the work of queer creators from the past, how we do this and what we can learn for creating purpose-led work today. The panel will focus on DIY and low-tech ways of working, and how this can be instrumental in creating change, in small and big ways. Bringing together speakers Rachael House, Holly Casio and Seena Shamsavari , in dialogue with Dr Margaret Galvan , this conversation invites you to remember the power that lies in the act of creating, coming together and supporting representation and visibility in sequential storytelling.

Reflecting on the work of queer comic creators from the past, our panel will explore queer comics and their inherent tie to social and political activism. They will discuss why it is so important to remember the work of queer creators from the past, how we do this and what we can learn for creating purpose-led work today. The panel will focus on DIY and low-tech ways of working, and how this can be instrumental in creating change, in small and big ways. Bringing together speakers and , in dialogue with , this conversation invites you to remember the power that lies in the act of creating, coming together and supporting representation and visibility in sequential storytelling. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds.

Friday, 24th of July

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start, then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 25th of July

Small Press Day, Gosh Comics , Berwick Street, Soho, Noon till evening .

, . 12-2pm , we welcome artists behind the Very Tiny Comics Gumball Machine Anthology! Spearheaded by the amazing Deadly Knitshade (who illustrated this beautiful poster for us), 25 artists from all aspects of the comics community each drew a comic that is smaller than a 50 pence coin! Each comic was lovingly handfolded and packed into a transparent sphere to be distributed via a retro gumball machine! The gumball machine will be in the shop along with the following contributors of the anthology who will also be selling their own wares: Nancy Artmusic, Mereida Farajdo, Rebecca K Jones, Deadly Knitshade, Simone Lia, Jenny Robins and Ed Stockham. This is such an endearing idea and represents the small-press scene beautifully, making this a perfect signing for day.

, we welcome artists behind the Very Tiny Comics Gumball Machine Anthology! Spearheaded by the amazing Deadly Knitshade (who illustrated this beautiful poster for us), 25 artists from all aspects of the comics community each drew a comic that is smaller than a 50 pence coin! Each comic was lovingly handfolded and packed into a transparent sphere to be distributed via a retro gumball machine! The gumball machine will be in the shop along with the following contributors of the anthology who will also be selling their own wares: Nancy Artmusic, Mereida Farajdo, Rebecca K Jones, Deadly Knitshade, Simone Lia, Jenny Robins and Ed Stockham. This is such an endearing idea and represents the small-press scene beautifully, making this a perfect signing for day. 2-4pm , we welcome back Camberwell Comic Club from Camberwell College of Arts! The Camberwell Comics Club is a student-led (and staff supported) club for those studying at Camberwell who have a passion for comics. They joined us for our Small Press Day celebrations last year and we had an absolute blast hosting them! This year, they'll be launching two new comics at the event, Mirrors and Outbetween, and joined by the following artists: Gimmick Ainouche, Mark Berry, Issy Lazeris, Mengya Li, Mercedes Lundy, Lina Maria Marrow, Pascaline Ruhana, Daisy Tse, Francis Todd, Sammy Walkey, Paige Williams-Malone, Madison Williams-Malone and Tricia Wong.

, we welcome back Camberwell Comic Club from Camberwell College of Arts! The Camberwell Comics Club is a student-led (and staff supported) club for those studying at Camberwell who have a passion for comics. They joined us for our Small Press Day celebrations last year and we had an absolute blast hosting them! This year, they'll be launching two new comics at the event, Mirrors and Outbetween, and joined by the following artists: Gimmick Ainouche, Mark Berry, Issy Lazeris, Mengya Li, Mercedes Lundy, Lina Maria Marrow, Pascaline Ruhana, Daisy Tse, Francis Todd, Sammy Walkey, Paige Williams-Malone, Madison Williams-Malone and Tricia Wong. Summer Graphic Novels Swap, Brompton Library, 210 Old Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, 11am-4pm

Join us in person for the Summer Graphic Novels Swap—trade your favorite reads and discover new stories! community vibes!

Join us in person for the Summer Graphic Novels Swap—trade your favorite reads and discover new stories! community vibes! OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 25th of July

Caricatures Event at Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 1-4pm<

Visit the Caricature exhibition and get a free cartoon portrait by Steve Marchant, resident cartoonist, tour guide, tutor, and sanitation engineer (he puts the bin bags out). Over the last thirty years, Steve has drawn more than 1000 adults and children at parties, festivals, conventions and special events, and for the BBC, ITV and British Airways.

Wednesday, 29th of July

Comica Social Club, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends.

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends. Little Owls Storytelling, Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, 1:45PM – 2:45PM. Free Drop In.

Come along to enchanting storytelling sessions aimed at under 5s and their families every Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, 30th of July

Frank Miller: Storyteller: Live in Conversation in London , Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, 7.30pm

The creator of The Dark Knight Returns and 300 joins us for a deep dive into his life and art, revealing the inspiration behind his iconic comics and his secrets of storytelling, with Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling.

, Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, 7.30pm The creator of The Dark Knight Returns and 300 joins us for a deep dive into his life and art, revealing the inspiration behind his iconic comics and his secrets of storytelling, with Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling. Well Actually: An Accurate Enough Collection, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 5.30pm-8pm

Join us for a special evening at The Cartoon Museum as we celebrate our latest exhibition, Well Actually: An Accurate Enough Collection with a night of history, humour, and a few drinks. Dive into Madeline Horwath's comics spanning Medieval poetry, plagues, and proof that the people of the past were just as chaotic as we are today. Whether you're a history lover or a weirdo who enjoys laughing at humanity's greatest disasters (Nobody else is like that, you're the only one), this is your chance to explore the exhibition after hours in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. No survivors guaranteed. Gout guaranteed.

5.30pm-6pm: Browse the exhibition and sample some Medieval treats

6pm-8pm: Draw a Medieval self-portrait with Madeline Horwath (booking of the event essential – limited spaces. If you do not wish to attend the workshop, book a standard general admission ticket for the 30th July which gives you access to the galleries and treats.)

Friday, 31st of July

Drink and Draw, Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm

Ongoing Exhibitions

Does my head look BIG in this? The art of portrait caricature u ntil 5th July, Cartoon Museum. Wells Street, Noho .

Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

. Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players. Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond until 5th July, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho .

This display showcases a selection of pieces from our latest Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond. Through his use of colour and satire, this sci-fi comic explores the themes of politics and societal life. Pick up merchandise from Evan and our other Cartoonists in Residence in our shop or online. This project supporting neurodivergent young artists is generously funded by the John Lyon's Foundation.

. This display showcases a selection of pieces from our latest Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond. Through his use of colour and satire, this sci-fi comic explores the themes of politics and societal life. Pick up merchandise from Evan and our other Cartoonists in Residence in our shop or online. This project supporting neurodivergent young artists is generously funded by the John Lyon's Foundation. Exhibit: Well Actually: An Accurate Enough Collection , 7th July-4th October

A collection of comics that Madeline Horwath did the research for! From Medieval poetry to Medieval diseases to Medieval art, this expansive collection of topics will have no survivors! Madeline 'Mads' Horwath is a cartoonist and humorist who sold their first cartoon to The New Yorker in 2019. They use their dark sense of humor to make comics about history. Since they've begun cartooning, they became a regular with The New Yorker, LA Times, and Chicago Reader before focusing their full attention to becoming a regular cartoonist for The Guardian in 2025. Having made a few cartoons go massively viral, they are able to balance out making personal work and freelance work for institutions like The Wellcome Trust in England. Currently, Madeline is working on a humorous art history book set to come out in 2027.

A collection of comics that Madeline Horwath did the research for! From Medieval poetry to Medieval diseases to Medieval art, this expansive collection of topics will have no survivors! Madeline 'Mads' Horwath is a cartoonist and humorist who sold their first cartoon to The New Yorker in 2019. They use their dark sense of humor to make comics about history. Since they've begun cartooning, they became a regular with The New Yorker, LA Times, and Chicago Reader before focusing their full attention to becoming a regular cartoonist for The Guardian in 2025. Having made a few cartoons go massively viral, they are able to balance out making personal work and freelance work for institutions like The Wellcome Trust in England. Currently, Madeline is working on a humorous art history book set to come out in 2027. MOTE Public View for Arc Festival, AMP Gallery, 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham, 9th-12th July

With Alex Treskman, Andres Magan, Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Cameron Arthur, Emil Friis-Ernst, Erlend Peder Kvam, Fidelia Schlegl, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler, John Molesworth, Kayla Lui, Leomi Sadler, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Richard Short, Wai Wai Pang, Zeel

Quentin Blake: Performance, at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 1st of April 2027

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of Roald Dahl and David Walliams . One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds.

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of and . One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds. Queer as Comics , at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 4th of November

The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons,. It has been created by guest curator Paul Gravett and supported by an Advisory Board panel.

, The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons,. It has been created by guest curator and supported by an Advisory Board panel. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 31st of August

.A kaleidoscopic exploration of identity through vibrant prints, paintings and sketches inspired by Hollywood film, sci-fi and 2000s era pop-punk and will immerse visitors into the British-Sri Lankan illustrator and designer's world. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… is supported using public funding by The National Lottery through Arts Council England, with major support by the Bagri Foundation, and sponsored by Procreate.

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