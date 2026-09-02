Third Contact Comics Launch Immortal Coil in November 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged:

Third Contact Comics launch Immortal Coil #1 by Frank Martin, Gerald von Stoddard, and Dave Fowler to comic store distribution

Third Contact Comics is a small independent comic imprint/collaborative banner founded by artist/creator Gerald von Stoddard and writer Frank Martin . They primarily fund and distribute work through Kickstarter campaigns and publish digitally through GlobalComix. But now they will be coming to comic stores nationwide and beyond through Lunar Distribution and Prana Direct Market Services. And starting in November 2026, with Immortal Coil, their flagship ongoing/mini-series. A dark modern reimagining of Norse mythology mixed with cosmic/Lovecraftian horror, involving Nyarlathotep and other eldritch elements, the comic book series reworks Ragnarok as a hoax/conspiracy by the gods to banish Loki and settle on Earth as their last realm. Loki seeks revenge, awakening Hel and threatening both mortal and immortal worlds, including Odin's dormant grandchildren, living as humans. Other titles include brutal, bloody supernatural thriller/noir A Thousand Cuts, involving a sentient samurai sword, and the upcoming Love & Death on the Dark Side of the Moon graphic novel.

IMMORTAL COIL #1

by Frank Martin, Gerald von Stoddard, and Dave Fowler

Immortal Coil is a dark fantasy comic series that reimagines Norse mythology through the lens of eldritch horror. In a modern world where Ragnarok was a lie, Loki returns to expose the gods' greatest deception and awaken an ancient cosmic terror that will bring about the second coming of Ragnarok. Ancient gods, forgotten heirs, and unimaginable cosmic forces collide in a battle for reality itself. Rich with gothic atmosphere, brutal action, and mythological intrigue, this series from Third Contact Comics delivers a fresh take on the Norse apocalypse for fans of THE SANDMAN, HELLBLAZER, and LUCIFER. $4.99 11/4/2026

Retailers, we know you want to support indie comics, and we want to give you something rare and special for taking a chance on this new series: a 1:10 RETAILER REWARD! For every 10 copies of Immortal Coil #1 that you order, you can order 1 1:10 Wraparound variant by Gerald von Stoddard for free,Will be billed at $4.99 with 100% discount. as our way of saying thank you!