Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

Thirteen More Things About The Marvel Midnight Universe (Spoilers)

Thirteen More Things About The Midnight Universe From Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel Midnight Universe spoilers reveal a darker Marvel world with vampire tech, Lightkeepers, and eerie hidden oaths.

Oscorp looms large in the Marvel Midnight Universe, employing Felicia Hardy, Hank Pym, Otto Octavius, and more.

Major Marvel Midnight Universe twists include adamantium killing vampires, HAMMER patrols, and Galactus as cosmic horror.

Upcoming Marvel Midnight Universe comics tease Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and X-Men horrors in late 2026.

As things come to an end here on Marvel Midnight Monday at Bleeding Cool. You can catch up on it all with this handy dandy Midnight tag to catch up with all of today's manic Midnight coverage as if you'd been watching it all along…

The Summer Olympics run in different years; there is one in 2026, and Russia is competing in it. Vampires have high-tech coffins that you can't break into while they sleep. It is the duty and pleasure of Lightkeepers to keep the lanterns lit. Felicia Hardy works for Oscorp in Talent Relations. The lighthouse is a monument and an altar and a vault. Adamantium kills vampires and empyres alike, rather than garlic. Also, humans, if it's in knife form, of course. The lightkeepers pity the world that is blind to the beam. Hank Pym also works at Oscorp, as does Otto Octavius, and so does… C. Weber, counsellor at the Brooklyn Visions Academy in the Spider-Verse films? Hmmm. The lightkeepers guard the greatest truth of all. And this is their oath. Forge has researched the effect of sunlight on vampires and what actually counts as sunlight. H.E.R.B.I.E. is a Storm Systems creation, not from Reed Richards. New York has HAMMER patrols. Galactus is a Cthulhu.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by Art by FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!