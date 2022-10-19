This Unique Spider-Gwen #1 Features Original Robbi Rodriguez Art

Spider-Man has always been a staple for Marvel, but it isn't just Spidey himself that gets the love. Peter Parker is, of course, one of comics' most iconic characters, but the supporting cast and rogues gallery of Spider-Man are populated by icons as well. One of those icons is the ill-fated Gwen Stacy, one of Spidey's main love interests, who he famously failed to save. An alternate universe version of the character has brought new popularity to the character in the mid-2010s to today with Marvel's Spider-Gwen, later re-titled to Ghost-Spider. Spider-Gwen and Ghost-Spider star this version of Gwen Stacy as that universe's Spider-Woman. This new version of the iconic character gave Gwen new life with an exciting new story, dynamic artwork, and a costume that became immediately iconic among comics fans. Today, Heritage Auctions features a copy of Marvel's Spider-Gwen #1 with original art drawn on the cover by the series' interior artist, Robbi Rodriguez. Let's check it out.

It's safe to say that Spider-Woman's (aka Spider-Gwen) popularity has been swinging upwards especially since the hit 2018 animated feature film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where she was voiced by Hailee Steinfeld! If you're looking to get in on all the fandom, well here's your chance with this pair of Spider-Gwen pieces which include: sketch on cover and an illustration! Sketch was created in mixed media with an image area of 6" x 8.25" and illustration was created in mixed media on 11" x 14" bristol board. Works have some rippling and light smudging/handling wear. Both works are signed by Rodriguez. Overall, in Excellent condition.

Heritage Auctions marks this item as in "Near Mint" condition. Marvel fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to stake their claim for this one-of-a-kind copy of Spider-Gwen #1 with Robbi Rodriguez's original artwork on the cover.

