Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: david james kelly, Diego Yapun, medusa, mike carey, PArlaiment Of Rooks, The Lycan, thomas jane, Valhallaw

Thomas Jane & Mike Carey's The Lycan in Ablaze September 2026 Solicits

Thomas Jane, Mike Carey, David James Kelly and Diego Yapur's The Lycan in Ablaze's official full September 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Thomas Jane and Mike Carey's The Lycan #1 leads Ablaze's September 2026 solicits with its first-ever print edition.

The Lycan #1 teams Thomas Jane, Mike Carey, David James Kelly and Diego Yapur for a brutal 1777 monster hunt.

Ablaze's September 2026 lineup also features The Cimmerian, Valhallaw, Parliament of Rooks and Popeye.

Collected editions and hardcovers include Kinky Karrot, Medusa & Perseus, All the People I Have Been and more.

Ablaze's September 2026 solicits and solicitations add Thomas Jane, Mike Carey, David James Kelly, and Diego Yapur's The Lycan #1, for the first time in print. As well as more Conan in The Cimmerian, more Valhallaw, and a Kinky Karrot Kollection, Medus & Perseus, Parliament Of Rooks and more… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

LYCAN #1 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Mike Carey, Thomas Jane, David James Kelly (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Tim Bradstreet

A Will Eisner nominee for "Best Digital Comic," originally brought to life by Comixology Originals and presented in print for the first time by ABLAZE! Two issues in one with a gorgeous wraparound cover! In the Year of Our Lord 1777, a hardened band of international big game hunters returning from Africa are shipwrecked off a small British island. In exchange for new supplies and the repair of their ship, Lord Ludgate engages the men for a task they are particularly well suited for: find the Berserking Beasts that have been eating his subjects and destroy them.

$5.99 9/30/2026

CIMMERIAN XUTHAL OF THE DUSK #3 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Christophe Bec, Robert E Howard (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Ito

The thrilling final chapter of Xuthal of the Dusk is here! When mystery downslides into mortal peril, Conan is up against a beast beyond man's comprehension. What will the final outcome be for not only the Cimmerian and his companion Natala, but for all of humanity?

$4.99 9/23/2026

VALHALLAW #3 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Fisher (A/CA) Pedro R M Andreo

While Eydis' contracts are unbreakable, they are not loophole-proof. When efforts towards brokering peace backfire in favor of chaos and villainy, the party splits to seek out demi-godly assistance and…a book club?

$4.99 9/16/2026

KINKY KARROT PRESENTS HC OFF THE BEATEN PATH (MR)

(W) Marie Sann, Yann Krehl (A/CA) Marie Sann

Sex and relationships are the last thing Lizzy is thinking about when she moves to the big city. She is completely focused on starting her studies, looking for a job, and living with her sarcastic, older roommate Elva, which is still unfamiliar. She is also still reeling from the breakup with her long-term boyfriend. When she visits a sex shop for the first time out of curiosity, Lizzy begins to explore her own sexuality and discovers a whole new side of herself. An exciting side. From dating apps to sex toys to bondage, she tries out lots of things and slowly discovers her interest in the kinkier side of sex. However, this journey is not without challenges: she must deal with the uncertainties of modern dating, financial worries and the question of how she wants to shape her relationships and sex life in the future. Lizzy faces great challenges that offer great opportunities – anything but frivolous!

$24.99 9/2/2026

MEDUSA & PERSEUS HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Andre Breinbauer

Was Medusa a monster? Was Perseus a hero? Andre Breinbauer explores the famous mythological tale in his debut graphic novel, telling the story from two differing perspectives. Abused by a god and cursed by a goddess for her indiscretion, Medusa is subject to cruel circumstances. Perseus, still a child, is a plaything of the powerful. Featuring a unique storytelling device, Medusa + Perseus is read from both sides, offering parallel points-of-view before the characters' legendary clash when they meet in the middle. $29.99 9/23/2026

ALL THE PEOPLE I HAVE BEEN HC

(W/A/CA) Alfonso Casas

It's better to laugh in life. And, if possible, to laugh at yourself. In this new graphic novel, cartoonish Alfonso Casas reflects on the various phases of life, portraited through beautiful illustrations created to remind us of the power of our thoughts and the new worlds in which we constantly find ourselves. As in his previous title, Monster Mind, Casas focuses on the premise that all humans live their own lives, within their own minds, which deserve to be treated with grace as our homes among this crazy, big, diverse world. $24.99 9/2/2026

POPEYE HC MAN OVERBOARD (MR)

(W) Antoine Ozanam (A/CA) Lelis

Everyone knows him: the loud-mouthed, one-eyed sailor who performs feats of strength after gobbling down canned spinach. With his distinct way of speaking and his catchphrases, Popeye is a funny and unforgettable character. He's also a courageous and good man, a true hero, brought down to Earth in this acclaimed reinterpretation by French writer Antoine Ozanam and multi-award-winning Brazilian artist Lelis. Down on his luck in the world of commercial fishing, Maturin (called "Popeye" by some) faces further upheaval when Olive Oyl enters his life. Between romance, family troubles, and economic woes, Popeye still finds time to agree to a scheme hatched by Olive's brother…a search for fabulous treasure! $16.99 9/16/2026

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS TP

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A/CA) Abigail Jill Harding

This Eisner Nominee for Best Digital comic is proudly presented in print by ABLAZE! After waking from a strange dream, architect Darius Ravenscar makes plans to head to the city of Eborvik to show the princess the designs she had commissioned. However, at the masquerade ball, it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong. Collects issues #1-5 of Parliament of Rooks, originally released by Comixology Originals.

$24.99 9/2/2026

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