Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, john romita jr, marvelman, Michael Cho, miracleman

Those Michael Cho & John Romita Classified Avengers: Armageddon Covers

Those Michael Cho and John Romita Jr Classified Avengers: Armageddon Covers... Might They Be This? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #4 and #5 classified covers may hint at a major Marvel debut with universe-shaking fallout.

Evidence points to the mystery tying back to the Origin Box and Ultimate Reed Richards’ plans for the new Ultimate Universe.

Speculation centers on Miracleman/Marvelman, a character both John Romita Jr. and Michael Cho have drawn before.

Marvel teases a shocking new arrival in Avengers: Armageddon #4, with #5 setting up the fall of the Avengers.

So, I've had a theory about what may be coming for Avengers: Armageddon, and just whose Origin Box was created by the original Ultimate Reed Richards concocted for the new Ultimate Universe, that was then taken to the Marvel Universe by Miles Morales, the only other person aside from The Maker who has made all those journeys. I've run what I've considered evidence, however spurious, and we expect to get a better clue soon. And one of those clues is the currently-Classified variant covers for Avengers Armageddon #4 and 5, one by John Romita Jr and the other by Michael Cho, both currently looking like this, next to the main cover for #4…

Now, I am going to reference the previous spoilery speculation I ran regarding this character. It may be entirely wrong, of course. But better be safe than sorry.

Because both John Romita Jr and Michael Cho have drawn this character once before. Romita for a variant cover for the Marvel Comics reprints, and Michael Cho for a private commission. Might those images be reused for these Classified variant covers?

Back in 1999, Cho said "I was a fan of the character in the late 80's when a friend lent me all 15 (or so) issues of Alan Moore's superb take on the character. Seriously, I read all those issues in like, 1 night because I just couldn't stop. Anyway, I hadn't really read or heard much about Marvelman since that one time, but I still kept a fondness for the character based on Moore's writing. So when I got a request to draw him, it was fun to spend a day revisiting him. I also liked the opportunity to draw a superhero that fit a more contemplative composition, as opposed to the usual "Wham! Cominatcha!" type of shot."

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

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