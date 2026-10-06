Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marvel unlimited, Webtoon

Those Terms And Conditions For Webtoon's Marvel Unlimited Replacement

Looking at the Terms And Conditions for Webtoon's Marvel Unlimited Replacement... though they may change

Article Summary Terms and Conditions for Webtoon and Marvel reveal buyers get a pre-order code now, not an active replacement subscription.

Webtoon says Marvel Comics access starts only after redemption, with the annual term beginning on the code use date.

The Webtoon and Marvel terms do not guarantee launch timing, and refunds apply if the service never launches or codes expire.

Terms and Conditions for Webtoon and Marvel also lock redemption to future Webtoon terms, plus arbitration before lawsuits.

Today's news is that Marvel Unlimited is being shut down, and the replacement is already taking money. Including mine. On the same day Marvel stopped new Unlimited sign-ups, Webtoon posted terms for a pre-launch "Founders Offer" that sells a redeemable code rather than a working subscription, ahead of the new Marvel Comics Powered By Webtoon app, scheduled to launch on the 16th of November.

Current members who want the new app need a new subscription. Readers' libraries, reading progress, redeemed comics, and saved issues can be imported after a Webtoon account is created, and Marvel Comics asks that this be done before the 7th of December. But right now, buyers are not purchasing an active subscription. They are purchasing a Pre-Order Code at an "Introductory Price" for the first year of an "Ultimate Annual" plan, charged in full at checkout. So, yup, I have just spent £54 on a code I can't use for over a month. And if anyone else uses it before me, somehow I'm out of pocket, and there's nothing I can do about it.

The agreement is with Webtoon Entertainment, Inc., in El Segundo, not Disney. Access begins only when the code is redeemed after launch, and the subscription year starts on the redemption date, not the purchase date. And why? Well, Webtoon makes no representation that the service will launch on any particular date, or at all, even as Marvel is already pushing for the 16th of November. If the service does not launch or the offer is pulled, so the code cannot be redeemed, the terms state that the introductory price will be refunded. Just not when that would be. If I have a problem, I can sue them in Los Angeles, though not until after months of mandatory arbitration. They can, however, sue me in any country or state they wish. Redeeming the code requires acceptance of the Webtoon terms then in effect. Those are not necessarily the versions linked on the purchase page today, even though they were updated today.

Before redemption, a buyer can cancel and request a refund of the introductory price at any time, via Webtoon customer support. Unredeemed codes expire at the redemption deadline and are automatically refunded to the original payment method.

Marvel is already telling subscribers when Unlimited ends and that they must start over with Webtoon. The Webtoon contract still treats the launch as unpromised, and locks buyers into whatever service terms are in force on the day the code is used. Yes, of course, I signed it. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

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