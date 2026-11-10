Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Clambongle, Goblin Soup, Michelle Last, thought bubble

Thought Bubble Debut This Weekend: Goblin Soup by Clambongle

Thought Bubble Debut Next Weekend: Goblin Soup, a new comic book by Clambongle

Thought Bubble hits its twentieth edition next weekend in Harrogate, England, and among the six hundred-plus tables there is a thirty-copy mini comic about a goblin who just wants to make soup. Goblin Soup is the work of Michelle Last, better known online as Clambongle, an East Midlands illustrator and zine maker who will debut it at Bubbleboy Hall, table B47a. She posted the details on Instagram:

"COMING SOON – 'GOBLIN SOUP' Here's a little project I've been working on this year! It's a mini comic about a cute goblin and their friend wanting to make some soup. Perfect for cozy season! Here is a preview of what to expect (with a bonus mascot at the end)! I'll be debuting this at @thoughtbubblefestival in November, after which it will be available in my shop. It's going to have a very limited print run of 30 copies only!"

Bubbleboy Hall takes its name from Sam Bubbleboy Dixon, and it has become one of the densest stretches of tables for self-publishers, and Michelle Last's previous work has leaned towards short zines, risograph pieces and small clay objects.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to the nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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