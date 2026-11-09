Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cannibalised, Drunk and Drawn, mark stafford, thought bubble

Thought Bubble: Mark Stafford's Drunk, Drawn And Cannibalised

Thought Bubble: Mark Stafford's Drunk, Drawn And Cannibalised... and definitely taking my money

Mark Stafford has been called Britain's best-kept secret in comics more times than is useful, including on these pages. The London cartoonist, longtime artist-in-residence at the Cartoon Museum, co-creator of Cherubs! with Bryan Talbot and of Lip Hook, The Man Who Laughs and The Bad Bad Place with David Hine, will be in the 2000 AD Hall at table C49b for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition next weekend. He is bringing two small new art books. From his Instagram post:

"New little art books in time for LICAF and Thought Bubble. 'Drunk and Drawn' is an A6 selection of posters. 'Cannibalised!' is a randomised peek at the art I created in the last couple of years for the forthcoming Wolf & Wood computer game 'My Cannibal Family' both available at my table."

Drunk and Drawn collects recent posters from the Drink And Draw events that Mark Stafford hosts at Gosh Comics, Broken Frontier and the Royal George pub at the end of each month in London, and is often featured in Bleeding Cool's Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, in A6 format.

While Cannibalised! is a B6 landscape volume of concept and storytelling work done for the computer game My Cannibal Family. There's a trailer right here…

And more gameplay here:

Both Mark Stafford books will be at the table. The convention runs on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, the centrepiece of a week of festival events across Yorkshire.

Mark Stafford's larger collection Salmonella Smorgasbord, published by Soaring Penguin Press, remains available on Amazon. That volume gathered decades' worth of strips, illustrations, posters, beer labels, and other odds and ends, with contributions from Hine and Talbot. Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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