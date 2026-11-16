CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1 – PEACH MOMOKO – MOMO-TONE | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 2026 What better issue to misprint than one featuring the biggest villain to hit the MCU this year! Doom is already hyped up but this misprinted book really made a big impact. Distributors let comic shops know that the intended art for EMPEROR DOOM #1 was mistakenly printed for this book! It has since been recalled but several made their way on to the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #ASHCAN – 2026 SDCC PREVIEW | DC | JULY 2026 It's not every day that a hidden detail gets missed by nearly all comic book collectors, but this one sure was! Most recently, a streamer discovered an unknown character creeping on the backside of this wraparound cover. It was Bat Lad, marking this book as the first cover appearance of the character! Needless to say, the book became a huge target! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

CRIMINAL #1 – SEAN PHILLIPS | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2006 The trailer for Amazon's Criminal caused this book to receive renewed interest, which originally landed this book on our Top Ten. That interest continues after the recent announcement that Image plans to reprint facsimile issues of this series, before the debut of the show! Of course, every collector still wants a piece of the original! We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw FN copy and a current raw FN FMV of $17.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1 – DAN MORA – JAMES GUNN | DC | MAY 2025 The DCU is at it again! In a major shake-up, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would no longer be at the helm of the DCU. Next in the ring is former Marvel executive, Jeremy Latcham. Fans were divided by the news but all united in one fear, is the DCU rebooting AGAIN? While we wait for more news, this book spiked on the aftermarket as fans sought remnants of another DC cinematic universe that may be lost. We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

PENTHOUSE COMICS #1 – TULA LOTAY – NSFW (1:10) | PENTHOUSE | NOVEMBER 2026 Sex sells. It's a fact that goes back eras and Penthouse knows how to capitalize on it. In this premiere issue, Penthouse aims to bring back the series with brand new stories to add to its anthology. This 1:10 retailer incentive hit the mark with many collectors, moving quickly after it was released! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1 – NICK ROBLES – REGULAR | DC | MARCH 2025 As the Absolute Universe continues its massively successful run, all Absolute books are heating up! This book introduces Absolute Flash, as well as a wealth of his rogues' gallery. The series itself is set to also introduce Absolute Firestorm into the universe, adding more importance to this Absolute run! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

HALLOWEEN: THE GAME COMIC #1 – JONATHAN WAYSHAK (LIMITED 1500) | PANICK ENTERTAINMENT | NOVEMBER 2026 Even though Halloween was a few weeks ago, much like Michael Myers, this book does not go away. It is a phenomenal cover by Wayshak, showcasing the titular horror character reflected on his signature weapon. This book was at the number one spot last week. Even though it dropped down to #7, it still has been a massive mover on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35.

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #1 – JENNIFER MEYER – VIRGIN (1:50) | BOOM! STUDIOS | NOVEMBER 2026 My Little Pony drops an absolute killer cover, thanks to Jennifer Meyer. This 1:50 retailer incentive is a beautifully depicted cover, reminiscent of a highly detailed tarot card. Whether you were a My Little Pony fan or not, it's these types of covers that unites all fans in the hunt to add it to their collection! We tracked it at a high sale of $126 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $119.

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL 1 #252 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1983 This book is well-known to be Marvel's first ever venture into the landscape/widescreen format. The book flipped on the long-side and also featured a Tattooz sheet. As Avengers: Doomsday approaches, we are seeing spikes in associated books. The Fantastic Four is at the center of it all and this book is a fun one to collect! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw VF copy and a current raw FN FMV of $8.