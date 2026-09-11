Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, cassandra cain, Lady Shiva

Three Absolute Debuts In Absolute Cassandra Cain Next Week (Spoilers)

Three Absolute Universe Debuts and a Joker in Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand One-Shot out next week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand spins out of Absolute Catwoman with Cassandra's origin tied to Selina Kyle.

The one-shot appears to debut new characters, expanding the Absolute Universe's assassin lore.

A League of Assassins flashback reveals Jack Quinn as the Absolute Joker, tied to a brutal massacre from Cassandra's past.

All making Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand a major reveal issue.

As well as Absolute Green Arrow next week, we also have the Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara spinning out of Absolute Catwoman, which itself spun out of Absolute Batman. The solicitation runs below, along with a preview of the comic, which includes a handful of Absolute Universe debuts…

ABSOLUTE CASSANDRA CAIN THE SHADOWS HAND #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Che Grayson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Bengal

SPINNING OUT FROM ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN COMES THE ABSOLUTE DEMON'S HAND! Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman! $4.99 9/16/2026

We have the Absolute Lady Shiva there. It was suggested in Absolute Catwoman #2, that this was here in a flashback scene concerning The Yarn…

And the collars seem to match. In the DC Universe, Lady Shiva is one of the greatest martial artists in the DC Universe alongside characters like Batman, Richard Dragon, and Bronze Tiger. She is a deadly assassin known for her ruthlessness, philosophical approach to combat, and a complex history with Batman and his allies. She trained Cassandra Cain, has clashed with and occasionally allied with Batman, and is tied to the League of Assassins. And next to her, we appear to have the Absolute David Cain. But before we see more of him, a visitor… who knows Lady Shiva's DC and Absolute name…

Who is trained in the way of the League Of Assassins, but it seems doesn't like to take "no" for an answer.

What the question or request was, maybe we will discover. But the identity of that visitor? The transformation gives it away.

Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, slaughtering the League Of Assassins for not getting his way over… something.

Okay, so that appears to be Absolute David Cain, who was mentioned in Absolute Catwoman #3…

In the DC Universe, David Cain is a world-class assassin and mercenary, best known as the father and original trainer of Cassandra Cain, who raised her from birth as a living weapon, teaching her to read body language as her primary language while forbidding speech, with the goal of creating the perfect killer. He is portrayed as cold, highly skilled, and obsessed with perfection in assassination and combat training, and as having an abusive, antagonistic relationship with Cassandra Cain. The Absolute David Cain appears to be less antagonistic and more concerned about Cassandra's well-being.

I hear there's one other debut of a character I also mentioned earlier, not in the preview, and that's the Absolute Bronze Tiger. In the DC Universe, he is Ben Turner, a martial arts master and assassin who has jumped between villain, anti-hero, and hero roles, with a history involving the Justice League, the Suicide Squad, and conflicts with Batman and other heroes. How he will be in the Absolute Universe, I don't know, but they are all coming to Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand next week…

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