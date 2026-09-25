Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: aunt may, chip zdarsky, marco checchetto, mephisto, miracleman

Three Pages From The Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto

Three Pages From The Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto - with Spider-Man, Mephisto and Aunt May?

Article Summary Three Pages From The Avengers #2 tease Spider-Man, Mephisto and Aunt May as demons overrun New York City.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Avengers #2 sets Spider-Man’s past against Mephisto’s unfolding plans.

Aunt May appears central to Avengers #2, raising fresh stakes for Peter Parker and long-running marriage theories.

The preview hints Captain America’s demonslayer sword may tie Avengers #2 directly to Mephisto and Hell.

From yesterday's Marvel Comics December 2026 solicits and solicitations, the listing of Avengers #2 states, "Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows!" And now we have a three-page unlettered, black and white preview of the second issue of the relaunched series with Miracleman, though not in these pages. But we do have Spider-Man with a smashed eye lens, and a sword strapped to his back.

Captain Marvel striking an angelic winged figure with that sword…

And as Spider-Man gets his sword back and Daredevil picks up a call, it looks like Aunt May is still with us… It looks like she recovered from that stroke quite quickly.

The sword may be the demonslayer that Captain America brought back from Hell, which may explain Mephisto's involvement here… and the suggestion that the Peter Parker/Mary Jane marriage situation may be about to be addressed any day now, especially with Aunt May's health in the mix…

AVENGERS #2

Written by Chip Zdarsky Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AVENGERS #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

In the aftermath of Armageddon, the world has turned its back on Earth's Mightiest Heroes—but it may need them now more than ever as the devil has come to collect his due! When a demonic invasion erupts on Earth, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and David Colton, A.K.A. Miracleman, assemble to save a world that no longer trusts them. But the unpredictable David Colton may not be able to be trusted with his godlike new abilities. And when gods cry war… the world may pay the price. On Sale 11/4

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