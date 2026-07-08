Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

Three San Diego Restaurants Getting Dressed Up For Comic-Con

Three San Diego Restaurants Getting All Dressed Up For Comic-Con... Temaki, Borrego and Lionfish

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con is inspiring local restaurants to cosplay too, with themed food, drinks and special menus.

Temaki Bar in Encinitas rolls out anime-inspired sushi specials throughout July, from Battle Beast to Matt Murdock.

Borrego Rooftop Kitchen joins San Diego Comic-Con with Toy Story cocktails, specialty dishes and live Sunset Sessions.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine serves superhero-themed cocktails during San Diego Comic-Con, July 23 through 26.

San Diego Comic-Con is two weeks away. And it's not just the attendees who are cosplaying, many of the restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be as well. Here are just three: Temaki Bar , Borrego Rooftop Kitchen and Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine … if you know of more doing something special, get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com

Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake 575 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Temaki offers a featured lineup of handrolls and cutrolls inspired by iconic anime characters, available throughout July. Selections include Battle Beast, featuring shrimp tempura, albacore, lemon, yuzu aioli and negi, priced at $12; Super What?, made with bluefin, tempura tomato, brown butter, chives and marinated daikon, priced at $14; The One Piece, featuring blue crab, asparagus and cucumber inside, topped with beef tataki, uni butter, lemon and chive, priced at $30; Matt Murdock, a "Daredevil"-inspired roll made with spicy tuna, gobo, shiso and jalapeño inside, topped with krab, spicy mayo, brûléed peaches and crispy onions, priced at $23; and Darseid Darko, featuring yellowfin tuna, ooba and tempura-fried negi inside, topped with seared Baja bay scallops, citrus, truffle oil, yuzu and cilantro, priced at $24; among others.

Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails 509 Ninth Ave., San Diego Open at 4 p.m. daily.

Located on the ninth floor of Hotel Indigo San Diego – Gaslamp Quarter , Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails will bring the buzz with a lineup of Toy Story cocktails including the Galaxy Quest Herradura Tequila flight, the Woody made with Woodford Reserve, the Bo Peep Spritz and the Mr. Potato Head vodka cocktail. Specialty dishes will also be available. More information will be announced as available. Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails will continue its Sunset Sessions live music series with performances from local musicians starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine 435 Fifth Ave., San Diego Open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lionfish will assemble a league of superhero-inspired cocktails, available exclusively from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26. Guests can channel their inner hero with the Peter Parker, made with white rum, blue Curaçao, lime and coconut foam; embrace the dark side with the Bruce Wayne, crafted with vodka, Chambord Liqueur, lemon, simple syrup and activated charcoal; or sip the Steve Rogers, featuring cognac, allspice dram, Cherry Heering, honey and lemon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!