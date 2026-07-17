Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: David Cousens, Feral King, greg pak, Lion-O, thundercats

ThunderCats #1 Relaunch With Greg Pak & David Cousens In October 2026

Greg Pak and David Cousens do the ThunderCats #1 relaunch from Dynamite in October 2026, with The Feral King and Lion-O going rogue.

Article Summary ThunderCats #1 relaunches at Dynamite in October 2026, with Greg Pak and David Cousens launching a new era.

Lion-O goes rogue as the ThunderCats navigate exile on Third Earth alongside SilverHawks and rival factions.

The Feral King makes a major first appearance, threatening ThunderCats, Mumm-Ra’s forces, and Third Earth.

David Cousens joins Igor Monti, Jeff Eckleberry, and Nate Cosby as ThunderCats expands beyond the crossover.

Nick Barrucci, owner and CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, publishers of the ThunderCats comic books for the last few years, tells us, "Greg Pak, known for his work on top franchises delivering epic, character-defining stories like Batman/Superman, Planet Hulk, World War Hulk, X-Men, Darth Vader, and more, starts the new series with rising star artist David Cousens. With a new roster of 'Cats and 'Hawks, unique new costumes and designs, and an unforgettable opening chapter, this is the ideal opportunity to jump on board the world of ThunderCats!"

It's a new ThunderCats #1 for October. Any new characters, Nick? "There is a first appearance of a new character in the series – The Feral King! Who is the Feral King? What is his mission? And whom will he champion — or destroy? The future of the ThunderCats, Mumm-Ra's legions, and all the peoples of Third Earth hangs in the balance!" Fair enough. And apparently, Lion-O is going rogue. That's not like him, is it?

"Thunder, thunder, thunder, ThunderCats, hooooo! Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announce a brand-new era for ThunderCats comics with critically acclaimed hitmaker Greg Pak (Planet Hulk, Darth Vader) at the helm. Providing fans with a perfect jumping-on point and thrilling new tales, it all starts this October! The ThunderCats, once the proud sovereigns of Thundera, face a strange new life in exile on Third Earth, no longer ruling, but sharing the planet with the SilverHawks, the cat-hating Mu'Tants, and a multitude of unexplored societies. Lion-O, Lord of ThunderCats, still a youth in a man's body, grows restless, hungry for bold action and heroism. But this is the time for subtle outreach and diplomacy to usher in an era of peace among equal peoples. Through the wise counsel of Tygra and the watchful friendship of Calica — who first appeared in ThunderCats (2024) #2, Lion-O swallows his pride and prepares to meet the moment. But everything changes when a mysterious meteor streaks across the sky, casting strange light over an assembly of Third Earth's tribes. Who is the Feral King? What is his mission? And whom will he champion — or destroy? The future of the ThunderCats, Mumm-Ra's legions, and all the peoples of Third Earth hangs in the balance! Thus starts the new run by rising star artist David Cousens and superstar writer Greg Pak, renowned for his work on top franchises delivering epic, character-defining stories like Batman/Superman, Planet Hulk, World War Hulk, X-Men, Darth Vader, and more. With a new roster of 'Cats and 'Hawks, unique new costumes and designs, and an unforgettable opening chapter, this is the ideal opportunity to jump on board the world of ThunderCats!"

"I've been hungry to dig into a story like this for years. Anything can happen on Third Earth, and if you've ever watched the original ThunderCats cartoons, you know that anything and everything did. There's a huge element of surprise and wildness to this particular mix of science fiction and fantasy, and we're taking it as far as we can. I'm also thrilled to be working on a story that feels deeply relevant about heroes slamming up against the limits of monarchy and teetering between triumph and catastrophe as they struggle to become a free people. Huge fun, massive action, big emotion, and searing relevance? You want this book!" – Greg Pak

David Cousens also drew the recent Cheetara: Worldbreaker series, and ThunderCats #1 will be coloured by Igor Monti, lettered by Jeff Eckleberry, and edited by Nate Cosby. With covers from Cousens, Mark Spears, Daniele Cellini, Stephen Byrne, and Seth Damoose and blind bag offerings "Which may include a HUGE surprise and big first from Dynamite, which will blow ThunderCats diehards away".

This new series joins the previously announced companion comic, ThunderCats: Cheetara, by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Andrea Arcari, and both follow the conclusion of the ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover event by Declan Shalvey, Ed Brisson, Drew Moss, and more.

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