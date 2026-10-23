Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thundercats

ThunderCats '85 In The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2026

ThunderCats '85 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

ThunderCats '85 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

ThunderCats '85 was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Watchmen, Wildstorm & Absolute

LITG two years ago, Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman

LITG three years ago, Post Malone performs Alice in Chains on Howard Stern

LITG four years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG five years ago, Wonder Trans Women

LITG six years ago, the most-read stories

LITG seven years ago, Flash was getting the 5G rumours…

Those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…

LITG eight years ago, Uncanny X-Men was body positive.

While the end of Marvel Netflix was nigh.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Knights Of Pendragon and Roller Girls comic book artist Gary Erskine .

. Writer. editor, publisher, Joe Illidge

Stand-up cartoonist Russel Harvey .

. Age Of Bronze comics creator and Oz graphic novelist Eric Shanower .

. V contributor Ryan Richards .

. Comics colourist, Riccardo Gamba.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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