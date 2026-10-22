Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: George Kambadais, thundercats

ThunderCats '85 To Launch In January 2027

ThunderCats ’85 to launch in January 2027, courtesy of George Kambadais and Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary ThunderCats ’85 #1 launches January 6, 2027 from Dynamite, written and drawn by George Kambadais.

The new ThunderCats ’85 series returns to the spirit of the original 1985 cartoon with classic action and style.

Debut issue spotlights Mumm-Ra vs. the ThunderCats, with Dynamite promising nonstop action in every panel.

ThunderCats ’85 #1 is a 32-page release priced at $4.99, with covers by Kambadais, Drew Moss, and more.

Dynamite Entertainment is launching ThunderCats '85 #1 in January, written and drawn by George Kambadais. The series is described as a return to the original 1985 animated series. George Kambadais has previously worked on Dynamite titles including Gargoyles (where he collaborated with Greg Weisman) and SilverHawks, as well as other books for the publisher. The first issue features a confrontation between Mumm-Ra and the ThunderCats. Dynamite states that every panel is intended to be packed with action.

Covers for ThunderCats '85 #1 are by Kambadais, Drew Moss, Craig Rousseau, and Federico Mele and the 32-page first issue is scheduled for January 6, 2027 at $4.99.

"Thunder…Thunder…THUNDERCATS…HOOOOOOOOO!! Get ready for the ultimate, absolute, pulse-pumping, heart-pounding, adrenaline-jangling comic OF ALL TIME!! Mega-star writer/artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, John Carter) takes you back to the start, in a stunningly realized vision of the classic THUNDERCATS from 1985! Every panel on every page is absolutely packed with non-stop action! In this can't-miss debut issue: It's MUMM-RA VS. THE THUNDERCATS!!"

The ThunderCats cartoon debuted in 1985, created by Rankin/Bass and Ted Wolf as a toyline advert taken television series form, common at the time but became one of the more iconic 1980s cartoons, known for its mix of science fiction, fantasy, and action. The story follows a group of humanoid cats from the planet Thundera. After their homeworld is destroyed, they flee to Third Earth aboard a spaceship. Their young leader, Lion-O, was put into suspension during the journey and arrives as an adult, though he is still inexperienced. The team must build a new home (Cat's Lair) while defending themselves from enemies such as Mumm-Ra, an ancient, mummified sorcerer who can transform into a powerful form, and the Mutants of Plun-Darr. The show ran for 130 episodes and spawned a large merchandising line of action figures and vehicles (which was the point) and a Marvel Comics series (under the Star Comics imprint) also ran in the 1980s, which this new series wants to revisit…

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