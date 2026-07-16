Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: crossover, darkstalkers, tim seeley, udon, vampirella

Tim Seeley Loves Crossovers, So Is Writing Vampirella Vs Darkstalkers

Tim Seeley says that he loves crossovers, and has found himself writing Vampirella Vs Darkstalkers from Dynamite and Udon

Article Summary Vampirella Vs Darkstalkers unites Dynamite and Udon for a November one-shot written by Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley.

The story pits Vampirella against Morrigan in a sexy, monster-filled cat-and-mouse chase across New York City.

Tim Seeley says he loves crossovers, calling Vampirella Vs Darkstalkers an unexpected mashup of teeth, skin, and fun.

B.B. Hood joins the hunt, while Felicia, Lilith, Jon Talbain, and Victor appear across covers by top artists.

Dynamite and Udon are announcing a comic book crossover between Capcom's Darkstalkers and horror host Vampirella, as Vampirella Vs. Darkstalkers comic by Tim Seeley of Hack/Slash, Revival, Nightwing, X-Force, Godzilla, and Udon's Drax Gal, out in November. Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "It's a crossover we've been working on for years; it finally came together, and we could not be more excited. Tim has a story that he felt was best told as a one-shot, so instead of forcing a mini-series, we were more than happy to have this incredible story released as a stand-alone one-shot to give fans a great experience!"

"The Daughter of Drakulon and hunter of the night is on the trail of a soul-sucking succubus whose habits defy those of earthbound fiends. Meanwhile, Morrigan, princess of the demon realm of the Makai, has been shirking her royal duties and sneaking away to Earth to indulge in the delicious dreams and souls of lowly humans. In this hotly anticipated crossover, the two women engage in a cat-and-mouse game across New York City. They're both aware of their own shocking similarities as outsider monsters on Earth, unique vampire-like creatures. An explosive curveball gets thrown into the mix when it turns out they're both being tracked by the notorious monster hunter Baby Bonnie Hood!"

"I love crossovers, which I'm sure doesn't surprise anyone. And I especially love ones that can unexpectedly delight, and come out of nowhere. Vampi vs Morrigan is all of those things, with the added bonus of being sexy, and drawn by Drax Gal. It's vampiress anti-heroines from games, comics, modern and retro, mashing it up with lots of teeth and skin." –

Beyond Morrigan and B.B. Hood are confirmed for the story so far, with Felicia, Lilith, Jon Talbain, and Victor von Gerdenheim across some of the covers. With covers by Lucio Parrillo, Francesco Mattina, Björn Barends, Joseph Michael Linsner, and Drax.

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