Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: graphic novels, romance, Tini Howard, young adult

Tini Howard Goes From Jeopardy To Feud And Fortune In 2027

Tini Howard goes from Jeopardy to Feud And Fortune in February 2027 with Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, and Dennis Yatras from Mad Cave Studios

Article Summary Tini Howard goes from Jeopardy to Feud and Fortune, a new YA graphic novel announced by Mad Cave and Maverick.

Feud and Fortune teams Tini Howard with Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, and Dennis Yatras for a romance set on TV.

The story follows Deirdre Wunck as family game show chaos collides with career ambition and sparks with Alonzo Montez.

Tini Howard says her love of game shows inspired Feud and Fortune, arriving in February 2027 from Mad Cave Studios.

Mad Cave Studios and its Maverick imprint have announced Feud and Fortune, a young adult graphic novel from Tini Howard, Auguste Kanakis and Len Gogos. This comes after Tini Howard's Jeopardy appearance earlier this year, when she used her Final Jeopardy screen to tell viewers to read more comics…

Feud and Fortune by Tini Howard, Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, Dennis Yatras

Two houses, quite unlike in dignity, meet on the television stage to duke it out for money and fame. Too bad the eldest of each family likes each other. Deirdre Wunck loves LA. She loves the sunshine, the people, and she especially loves that it's so far from her hometown and her well-meaning, but loud, family. Deirdre's built herself a wonderful life in Los Angeles—including a fledgling reporting career. In fact, she's just received the biggest career opportunity yet… at the same time the rest of the Wuncks appear in Burbank, having won their fifteen minutes of fame as contestants on the wildly popular gameshow, Relativity. Now, Deirdre needs to juggle her reporting career while helping her family film the show… and while managing their competition: The rich, gorgeous members of the Montez Family, who are every bit a real obstacle to the grand prize. It certainly doesn't help that Alonzo Montez keeps catching her eye. Alonzo is handsome, charming, and doomed to be her enemy once this week is over, so pursuing a romance with him is a bad idea… right?

Tini Howard said, "Plenty of people already know about my love of game shows thanks to my recent appearance on Jeopardy!, but Feud and Fortune has been in the works even longer!" She added, "There's so much love in this book – love of game shows, love of Los Angeles, and the romance between our star-crossed lovers, Deirdre and Alonzo. I can't wait for everyone to tune in!"

Auguste Kanakis and Len Gogos said they "came into this book at a point in our life where we longed to work together on a fun project. Feud and Fortune more than delivered! From drawing the competing families' shenanigans, the budding relationship of Deirdre and Alonzo, to designing the game show sets and studio rooms – this book was a joy to make at every step!"

Feud and Fortune is 160 pages, priced at $16.99, and arrives in bookstores on the 16th of February 2027 and in comic shops on the 17th of February.

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